Mackie Announces Availability for New DL16S, DL32S Wireless Mixers, and More

Mackie today announces immediate in-store availability of the latest DL Series digital mixers, the 16-channel DL16S and 32-channel DL32S Wireless Digital Live Sound Mixers with Built-In Wi-Fi for Multi-Platform Control. Delivering the proven performance and intuitive control that the DL Series is known for, the DL16S and DL32S offer an all-new affordable, Built-Like-A-Tank™ stagebox form factor with built-in Wi-Fi.

Master Fader 5.0, the next major update to the powerful control app for their popular DL Series digital mixers, is also available today. In this update, a heavily requested feature by DL users, Android® support, is now a reality. Master Fader 5.0 will be available for iOS and Android with support for DL16S and DL32S. Support for other DL Series models, as well as Mac and PC control, is coming in Master Fader 5.1.

“The DL Series was the first to bring 100% wireless control and revolutionized the compact mixer category. These new mixers are the next evolution,” remarks Mackie Product Manager, Matt Herrin. “With rock-solid, great-sounding hardware and the most proven control app, Master Fader – Mackie is continuing to bring professional quality and intuitive control to price points that make sense for users of all levels.”

Both models make it easier than ever to get mixing right out of the box with built-in Wi-Fi networking and multi-platform support on the industry-leading Master Fader™ control app. With Onyx+™ mic preamps, fully loaded DSP on each input and output plus 4 FX processors, DL32S and DL16S deliver the mixing power users need to sound great every night. They also get a whole new suite of FX like chorus, flanger, rotary, auto-filter, and much more. All these awesome FX are easily accessed via a refreshed interface that allows more freedom for choosing the FX you want and seeing what is currently selected.Popular among DL32R users, DL16S and DL32S feature full multi-track recording via USB to create stunning live recordings and even play them back into each channel for an easy virtual sound check. Not only is this great for recording performances, it’s also great in the studio when you need a high number of inputs for recording.

The Mackie DL16S and DL32S are available worldwide beginning October 30, 2018 at participating dealers. Sold individually, the US MSRP pricing is $999.99 for the DL16S, and $1819.99 for the DL32S. The Master Fader 5.0 app will be available as a free download on iOS and Android™ devices on October 30, 2018.

For complete details on upcoming Master Fader releases, including platform compatibility and mixer support information visit mackie.com/blog/master- fader-roadmap .



For more information on the new DL Series models, visit mackie.com/dl32s-dl16s

For more information on the Master Fader control app, visit mackie.com/masterfader

DL32R, DL1608, and DL806 support available in Master Fader 5.1

DC16/AXIS support available in Master Fader 5.1.1