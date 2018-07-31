Logitech Agrees to Acquire Blue Microphones

From their site:

Logitech has announced plans to acquire Blue Microphones—and we are super excited about it! Blue’s mission is to help our users find and amplify their voice by making the coolest microphones on the planet, and we’re going to keep doing exactly that. With Logitech’s vast resources behind us, we can be supercharged. We can be better, stronger, faster…

We have a lot in common with Logitech. Our products are all about the marriage of great design and stellar performance, and so are theirs. We both have strong brands in the gaming market. We make the most popular streaming mic, they make the most popular streaming cam. And we both want to put excellent, high-performance gear on every desktop.

Blue CEO John Maier:

“With Logitech’s vast resources and incredible reach, Blue will be on a much bigger stage from the beginning. The end result is fulfilling our ultimate purpose – helping as many of our users find and amplify their voice as we can!”

So here’s the deal: all of us here at Blue will keep creating cool stuff for professional musicians, gamers, podcasters, YouTubers, and streamers; Logitech will help us conquer the world. It’s a great partnership full of possibilities. And our new extended Logi family also includes Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, Logitech G and Astro Gaming. Nice.

Last but not least, we have some great new products in development, so stay tuned–there’s a lot to look forward to! As fun as the last 10 years have been, we’re just getting warmed up. Please join us in celebrating this next exciting chapter in Blue’s history!