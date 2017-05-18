HARMAN Professional Solutions Announces JBL Professional Best American Band Contest

HARMAN Professional Solutions today announced the JBL Professional Best American Band Contest, giving musical groups from across the United States the chance to have their music heard by industry leaders and win an array of prizes, including a performance slot at this summer’s JBL Fest in Las Vegas.

Starting May 4, bands can submit a video of their original performance that accurately represents their music and performing style.

A panel of notable front of house engineers will select the top five finalists based on stage presence and overall performance. The grand prize winner will be determined by a public vote that will begin in mid-June, with the winner announcement in early July.

“HARMAN is committed to supporting musicians at every stage of their careers, from landing their first gigs to embarking on landmark world tours,” said Bryan Bradley, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Sales Americas, HARMAN Professional Solutions. “The JBL Professional Best American Band Contest is all about hearing and seeing what this country’s greatest unknown artists do best—perform. We’re excited to work closely with these artists, exploring new music of all genres and providing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform in front of music icons.”

To enter the contest, each band must submit a video of an original song performance to www.bestamericanband.com. An elite panel of music industry professionals, including Brad Divens, Hugh Johnson and Brian Pomp, will choose the top five finalists. Brad Divens is currently the front of house engineer for leading acts such as Linkin Park, Garbage, Jane’s Addiction and Enrique Iglesias. Hugh Johnson is a production manager and front of house engineer for Nashville’s Sound Image production company and has worked with country superstar Vince Gill for more than 20 years. Brian Pomp is the front of house engineer for DNCE.

The grand prize-winning band will receive a performance slot at JBL Fest in Las Vegas this summer. In addition, the winning band will receive a new JBL EON ONE PRO PA, a $1,000 American Express gift card, roundtrip airfare to Las Vegas with a three-night stay at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino for up to six band members, tickets to other JBL Fest events and more. Two runners up will also be awarded with JBL EON ONE PRO PA systems.

JBL Fest is an exclusive, invite-only, three-day event held in Las Vegas, Nevada July 27–29, 2017 that will celebrate music and the latest industry innovations while immersing attendees in the JBL brand’s 70 years of sound expertise. This VIP experience will include exclusive performances by Demi Lovato and DNCE, with celebrity appearances including Quincy Jones, Damian Lillard, and much more.

JBL EON ONE PRO is a rechargeable portable personal linear-array PA that combines the superior sound quality of a professional system with the convenience and portability of a self-contained, battery-powered solution. Featuring Bluetooth® audio, a seven-channel mixer and a rechargeable lithium battery that lasts six hours, EON ONE PRO is ideal for gigging musicians and DJs, educators, fitness studios, corporate environments and more.

To learn more about the JBL Professional Best American Band Contest, visit www.bestamericanband.com.