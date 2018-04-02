Introducing Galaxy TREK – A Versatile, Affordable Wireless Mic Solution

With a choice of headset or lavalier mics that are compact, light-weight in design, and with 2.4GHz digital wireless performance, Galaxy Audio’s new Galaxy Trek is a high-quality affordable wireless microphone solution for multiple applications.

The Galaxy Trek’s GT-R Receiver, included with both the GT-V Lavalier and the GT-S Headset system, plugs into the 3.5mm headphone jack of your smartphone, or smart device delivering clear, articulate audio to a video recording, Skype® or FaceTime® conversation.

Combined with a powered loudspeaker like Galaxy’s GPS-8 or PA6BT, the Galaxy Trek becomes a versatile PA system for classroom teachers, sports coaches, corporate and trade-show presenters, aerobics instructors, auctioneers, and religious ceremonies, wedding, and party announcers.

Galaxy Trek’s simple operation and exceptional wireless performance makes it an excellent choice for webcasting and podcasting. Its light-weight receiver plugs into the 1/8″ mic jack of video cameras, making Galaxy Trek the perfect wireless solution for broadcast interviews, YouTube® videos, Facebook Live®presentations, and wedding videos.

Galaxy Trek’s 2.4GHz frequency-hopping, wireless operation offers a 20-20kHz frequency response with 16-bit, 44.1kHz digital performance and a full 50-foot range. Its condenser microphone elements provide clear, articulate audio, while cardioid polar patterns offer excellent ambient noise rejection. Galaxy Trek systems have a typical 6-hour battery life; the mic and receiver are easily recharged from any USB charging port, utilizing the included dual charging cable. The GT-S Headset system includes a detachable headband. The GT-V Lavalier system includes a convenient transmitter belt clip. Both systems include a receiver extension cable, Apple and Android adapter cables, 1/8″ to 1/4″ mic adapter, and windscreen.

Galaxy’s Trek GT-S Headset Mic System and GT-V Lavalier Mic System offer affordable wireless solutions that deliver clear, articulate audio in a compact, light-weight, and easy to use design. For more on the Galaxy Trek and to find a local dealer click here on either the Lavalier or Headset version.