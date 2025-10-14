HISONG Announces the World’s First All-in-One Mobile Recording Capsule for Musicians and Content Creators

We’re excited to join our friend at HISONG in announcing the new AirStudio S1 lineup today. For the uninitiated, the new product line offers killer value for today’s on-the-go content creators, podcasters, video bloggers and indie musicians by literally putting a self-contained recording studio in the palm of your hands. If you’re intrigued, check out the brand’s Kickstarter page to pledge now and get in early.

We were lucky enough to get our hands on this unique piece of kit a few weeks ahead of launch, and shipped one off to the ultra-talented singer/songwriter Amanda Ayala to test out in her home studio, as well.

As you can see in the videos below, it took no time at all for her to realize the benefits the AirStudio S1 serves up, so be sure to watch those clips for a complete unboxing, setup walkthrough and hands-on demonstration as she uses the AirStudio S1 package to record vocals and even add effects in real-time to a new track she’s demo’ing.

So, what do we think? In a word: brilliant.

Let’s start with the physical characteristics. It wouldn’t be much of a portable product if it were bulky and had a lot of easy-to-lose accessories and cables (something we’ve encountered in the past with so-called portable solutions). Rather HISONG has elegantly designed the S1 with the mobile music-maker in mind (try saying THAT three times fast). In their own words, “AirStudio S1 is a DAW-compatible compact studio condenser/enhanced dynamic mic with built-in wireless in-ear monitors along with a full audio interface and mixer that works seamlessly with mobile devices, desktops, laptops and recording setups. “

And seamless it is; setup time was a breeze, so if you’ve ever paired a Bluetooth device before that’s about all the skill you need to get going out of the box. The learning curve is essentially non-existant. The companion app is incredibly simple to navigate and customize, and since everything is designed to work together as an ecosystem of software and hardware, there are no annoying add-ons to seek out or 3rd party things to install. The mic and in-ear monitors all fit together in the case, so grab-and-go is the name of the game. Just toss it in your gig bag or purse and that’s all you need to get pro-level recordings anywhere on earth. And if you are using it for music recording and this is your first time: no worries. You even get a copy of Cubase to try out as your DAW if you aren’t already using recording software.

The mic itself offers both dynamic and condenser settings depending on your specific needs, and even offers a built-in filter to eliminate any plosives, which means you get the cleanest audio possible going into your DAW without the need to pull cleanup duty in post-production. Monitoring with the in-ears that come with AirStudio makes listening and tracking easy, as well. There’s no latency to speak of, so what you hear is real-time feedback on your performance and how it sits in the mix. You can even tweak the DSP on-the-fly if you need to boost or cut the fx, like reverb of noise reduction.

Again, check out the videos we produced with Amanda above to hear how she adjusts reverb in real-time when going between musical applications and speech for livestreams or video production.

Which segues nicely into one of our key talking points: who this is for. In a nutshell, just about anybody making content of any kind today. Again, going from music tracking to crystal clear audio to accompany social media videos is a snap. You can podcast, you can get field recordings for film work, you can do just about anything no matter where inspiration strikes. And since battery life is essential for a product like this, you basically get an entire day’s worth (roughly 8 hours in our experience) when fully charged on the mic and in-ears. Nice touch. If you’re not tethered to a desk like it’s still the 20th Century, you need a mobile solution that delivers the goods.



The three creator kit options all include the HISONG Link app as well as the mic and in-ear monitors, but each offers slightly different wireless output and connectivity options depending on what you need. So just be sure to see which package offers the right selection for how you’ll use it. The Link app is its own mixer tool, which is great for getting the right balance even if you’re away from the studio. And if you’re not a Cubase user at home, no problem. It’ll integrate just fine with any of today’s major DAWs like Logic, Ableton or Pro Tools. We tested to confirm and had no issues getting everything recognized and setup in our I/O configuration without a hiccup.

Starting at just $299, the AirStudio S1 lineup might just be the thing to kickstart your next creative chapter, or the perfect stocking stuffer for the musician in your life this holiday season.

