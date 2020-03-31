HARMAN Professional Solutions Announces Free HARMAN Pro University Learning Sessions

Learning Sessions includes the Live Workshop Series that provides free on-demand and instructor-led webinars with leading industry experts and HARMAN product specialists

HARMAN Professional Solutions, the global leader in audio, video, lighting and control systems, today announced the new Learning Sessions eLearning program offered for free in conjunction with HARMAN Pro University.

The Learning Sessions along with the Live Workshop Series provides a range of free on-demand and instructor-led webinars hosted by leading knowledge experts from around the world. The Industry Expert workshops feature tips and tricks from Front of House Engineers, Lighting Designers, Technicians and other industry experts, while the HARMAN Expert workshops feature in-depth product and solution webinars by HARMAN product specialists.

“We are thrilled to offer these free resources to help professionals in our industry connect and further their skill sets from the comfort of their own homes,” said Steve Mathis, Senior Manager, HARMAN Professional University. “The Live Workshop Series provides people with a way to learn about the latest equipment and techniques directly from the experts.”

Nearly 30 courses will be uploaded in April including six Live Workshop Series courses currently available for registration with topics covering live sound and pro lighting. Many more courses are in production for release in the coming months.

April 1—Microphone Applications For Stage And Sound with Chris Pyron

April 7—Lighting for Churches: Live and Video with Lucas Jameson and Chris Pyron

April 9—Audio Challenges in Esports with Cameron O’Neill

April 15—Special Martin Lighting Product Launch with Markus Klüesener

April 16—Lighting Programming Workshop with Susan Rose

April 23—Performance Manager: Beginner to Expert with Nowell Helms

Courses are added frequently so be sure to visit https://pro.harman.com/lp/learning-sessions to learn more and to register early.

