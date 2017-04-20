Home / Live Sound / Best Portable PA Systems / ENTER TO WIN a Galaxy Audio GPS-8 full range personal monitor PA system

ENTER TO WIN a Galaxy Audio GPS-8 full range personal monitor PA system

By on April 20, 2017
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pinterest
Galaxy Audio GPS-8 Giveaway

Here’s your chance to demo the amazing GPS-8 full range personal monitor PA system from Galaxy Audio!

Performer is looking for a dynamic product tester to win and demo the GPS-8 full range personal monitor PA system from Galaxy Audio. The ideal candidate is an artist with a healthy live schedule (solo artist or full group), who can show their fellow working musicians how well the GPS-8 functions, some of its killer features, and perhaps some creative ways they’re using the product.

In short, you’ll test out the compact PA speaker over the course of a few weeks, and work with the staff of Performer to show the world how the GPS-8 performs by chronicling  your behind-the-scenes experiences through video and social media, as well as being featured in an upcoming issue of the magazine! Plus you’ll get to keep the gear once you’re done telling the world all about it. Cool, huh!

ENTER NOW

Entrants must be from the Continental United States. Winners will receive brand-new GPS-8 Personal Monitor PA System from Galaxy Audio, and we’ll announce the selected artist the first week of June 2017. DEADLINE to enter is May 31, 2017. Please note that we will not share, rent or sell your data. Good luck!

Name:*
E-mail:*
Your Website URL*
Number of band members*
Please share your live gig plans for the summer, and tell us why you should be chosen to demonstrate this product. *
Can you shoot live and behind-the-scenes video using the GPS-8?*

* Indicates required fields

About the GALAXY AUDIO GPS-8 full range personal monitor PA system

The Galaxy Audio GPS-8 full range personal monitor PA system packs huge sound while remaining compact and versatile. The GPS-8 is a powered, 200 watt, two-way, compact PA speaker with a unique asymmetrical shape which allows for wedge placement or pole mounting. Lack of low end response is a major drawback of most compact PA speakers. The Galaxy Audio GPS-8 addresses this need with a push button Bass Boost feature which enhances low end.

The GPS-8 has a mic/line switch, as well as a variable gain control, giving it the capability of accepting most any input level. The handy XLRF/1/4” combo input jack accepts balanced and unbalanced signals. There is an LED to indicate when switched into mic level position. You can tell at a glance your input status via the green LED for signal input, and the red LED indicating the on board limiter is functioning and that the level should be reduced.

Galaxy Audio GPS-8 rear

Galaxy Audio GPS-8 rear

To make linking of units a breeze, an XLRM pass-through jack is included. This is unaffected by the input level control, to make it simple to adjust levels of units independently. Other features of GPS-8 include: Lighted power switch, switchable 110V/220V mains power, integrated carry handle and a lightweight, durable, compact, attractive, housing. Four M8 threaded suspension points are also accessible for permanent mounting of the unit.

  • 200 Watts
  • Freq. Response (±3 dB) 75 Hz – 17.5 kHz
  • Sensitivity: 100 dB, 1 W @ 1 m
  • 8″ Diameter Woofer, 1″ Compression Driver
  • Built-in Limiter
  • Switchable Mic/Line Input (XLR/1/4″ Combo)
  • Bass Boost
  • ABS Plastic, Steel Grill
  • Integrated Handle
  • Wedge Shape Design
  • Speaker Pole Mount
  • Fly Points
  • Pass Thru Allows for Connection of Multiple Units
GPS-8 used as a wedge monitor

GPS-8 used as a wedge monitor

Like this? Share this!
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pinterest
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *