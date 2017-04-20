Here’s your chance to demo the amazing GPS-8 full range personal monitor PA system from Galaxy Audio!

Performer is looking for a dynamic product tester to win and demo the GPS-8 full range personal monitor PA system from Galaxy Audio. The ideal candidate is an artist with a healthy live schedule (solo artist or full group), who can show their fellow working musicians how well the GPS-8 functions, some of its killer features, and perhaps some creative ways they’re using the product.

In short, you’ll test out the compact PA speaker over the course of a few weeks, and work with the staff of Performer to show the world how the GPS-8 performs by chronicling your behind-the-scenes experiences through video and social media, as well as being featured in an upcoming issue of the magazine! Plus you’ll get to keep the gear once you’re done telling the world all about it. Cool, huh!

About the GALAXY AUDIO GPS-8 full range personal monitor PA system

The Galaxy Audio GPS-8 full range personal monitor PA system packs huge sound while remaining compact and versatile. The GPS-8 is a powered, 200 watt, two-way, compact PA speaker with a unique asymmetrical shape which allows for wedge placement or pole mounting. Lack of low end response is a major drawback of most compact PA speakers. The Galaxy Audio GPS-8 addresses this need with a push button Bass Boost feature which enhances low end.

The GPS-8 has a mic/line switch, as well as a variable gain control, giving it the capability of accepting most any input level. The handy XLRF/1/4” combo input jack accepts balanced and unbalanced signals. There is an LED to indicate when switched into mic level position. You can tell at a glance your input status via the green LED for signal input, and the red LED indicating the on board limiter is functioning and that the level should be reduced.

To make linking of units a breeze, an XLRM pass-through jack is included. This is unaffected by the input level control, to make it simple to adjust levels of units independently. Other features of GPS-8 include: Lighted power switch, switchable 110V/220V mains power, integrated carry handle and a lightweight, durable, compact, attractive, housing. Four M8 threaded suspension points are also accessible for permanent mounting of the unit.

200 Watts

Freq. Response (±3 dB) 75 Hz – 17.5 kHz

Sensitivity: 100 dB, 1 W @ 1 m

8″ Diameter Woofer, 1″ Compression Driver

Built-in Limiter

Switchable Mic/Line Input (XLR/1/4″ Combo)

Bass Boost

ABS Plastic, Steel Grill

Integrated Handle

Wedge Shape Design

Speaker Pole Mount

Fly Points

Pass Thru Allows for Connection of Multiple Units