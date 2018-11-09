Focusrite offers two free AAS sound packs and bundle discount

Focusrite has unveiled a new offer for its Plug-in Collective community from 8 November to 3 January. The availability of two free Applied Acoustics Systems sound packs coincides with a $300 discount off AAS Libraries Sound Pack Series Bundle (normally costs $499). Registered Focusrite hardware customers can access the free sound packs and discount from their Focusrite accounts.

Choose two titles from the AAS Sound Pack Series, which comprises 35 different titles by 15 different top sound designers and artists. The packs explore many genres and themes for an incredible amount of variety.

The sound packs were created with the Ultra Analog VA-2, String Studio VS-2, Chromaphone 2, and Strum GS-2 synths from the AAS Pro Series. They can be played with the included AAS Player plug-in.

Whether it’s for a specific production task or a new type of music you would like to explore, these sound packs represent a rich source of inspiration and a great opportunity to explore the world of physical modeling.

Plug-in Collective is the community between you, Focusrite and the most innovative software brands. Keeping up to date with the constant wave of releases is vital if you want to find great plug-ins – and Plug-in Collective will do it for you, enabling you to download free software and benefit from generous discounts.

