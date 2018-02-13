Focusrite offers free AudioThing software and 50% discount

Focusrite has unveiled a new offer for its Plug-in Collective community from February 8th to March 29th, 2018 .

The availability of free AudioThing software Valve Exciter, Valve Filter and SR-88 coincides with a 50% discount off AudioThing’s other plug-ins and sample libraries. Registered Focusrite hardware users can access the free software and discount from their Focusrite accounts.

Valve Exciter is a Harmonic Enhancer plug-in with vintage valve emulation. The exciter section features hand-tuned filters with the ability to sweep the centre frequencies via the Harmonics knob. The valve section is modelled after a softer custom version of the vintage Telefunken ECC83 tubes with drive, triode/pentode mode and bias settings.

Valve Filter VF-1 is a multimode resonant filter plug-in with vintage valve emulation. The filter section is modelled after a classic ladder filter with low-pass and high-pass modes. The valve section is modelled after the vintage Telefunken ECC83 tubes but with added grit and custom gain control. Valve Filter works great from subtle warbles to full-track filtering effects.

SR-88 is a sample-based plug-in emulation of the Sound Master Memory Rhythm SR-88, a rare analogue drum machine from the 80s. The instrument features five classic analogue sounds: Kick, Snare, Hi Hat 1, Hi Hat 2, and Cymbal, which can be pitched, panned or mixed independently. You can additionally shape the sound with the Low Pass Filter (Zero Delay Feedback), Overdrive, Compressor and Reverb. The sequencer lets you easily build patterns that can be dragged and dropped to your DAW/host.

About Focusrite’s Plug-In Collective

Plug-in Collective is the community between you, Focusrite and the biggest software brands. Keeping up to date with the tidal wave of releases is vital if you want to find great plug-ins – and Plug-in Collective will do it for you, enabling you to download free software and benefit from the best discounts.

All you have to do is register Focusrite gear, and one offer will be featured in your Focusrite account every couple of months. Nobody else works with software manufacturers like Focusrite, giving users all the right plug-ins for their next production.

About AudioThing

AudioThing is an audio software company focused on audio plug-ins (VST, AU, AAX) and sample libraries. It was founded in 2011 by composer, sound designer and programmer Carlo Castellano, and has been producing and developing audio products since then. AudioThing is essentially a one-person business, and works closely with a couple of very talented freelancers (sound designers, graphic designers, DSP programmers, etc.)

AudioThing is committed to developing professional yet affordable audio plug-ins for every kind of composer, producer and sound designer. It offers a wide range of audio plug-ins, from vintage valve emulation to complex convolution processing effects, analogue drum machine emulations, and also unusual and rare sample libraries.

