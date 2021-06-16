Focusrite gives Plug-in Collective members one year’s free distribution of their next single release with TuneCore

Between 27th May and 25th July, members of Focusrite’s Plug-in Collective community can get one year’s completely free distribution of their next single release with TuneCore.

TuneCore has empowered over one million DIY and independent artists with their global distribution and publishing administration solution for over 15 years, and have paid out over $2 billion to those artists.

Music can be uploaded to more than 150 stores worldwide, such as Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Amazon Music and many more. Members will keep 100% of their royalties and retain 100% of their rights.

TuneCore’s professional service offers members the chance to get a single published and distributed completely free for one year. They can also take advantage of all that TuneCore has to offer — not only distribution, but expert advice from some of the best minds in the industry and a partnership with Believe*, offering the exciting opportunity to get signed by the best.

Key features:

• Upload music to over 150 stores and streaming services worldwide

• Keep 100% of royalties and retain 100% of your rights

• Receive expert advice from some of the best minds in the industry

• Potential to get a deal with Believe, one of the biggest names in music

• Take advantage of the many services TuneCore offers, including personalized or instant mastering from industry-leading engineers

Plug-in Collective is a community hub that brings members, Focusrite, and the most innovative software brands together. To find great virtual instruments and effects, keeping up to date with the constant stream of new releases is essential. Plug-in Collective makes it easy, with regular free software downloads and generous discounts on high-end plug-ins. To join Plug-in Collective, members simply register any Focusrite hardware product, then look out for a new offer every couple of months. No one else works with software manufacturers like we do to bring you inspirational tools for our members’ next production.