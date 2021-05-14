FMC – Film Music Contest 2021 and Awards Opens Online Registration

FMC 2021, the unique international music competition and awards and one of the largest competitions of its kind in Europe expanding into Asia, has opened online registration in this year’s competition categories.

Composers have another opportunity to showcase their talent in an international competitive environment.

Along with the opening of the competition, FMC 2021’s official video trailer was also unveiled:

FMC JURY IS READY TO LISTEN TO YOUR ENTRIES

An elite group of professionals from the EU, USA, Asia and Australia will be made up of representatives from the music and film business who actively work for national TV broadcasters, the largest Asian and Hollywood film studios, cultural or theater institutions, agencies as well as for Netflix. The list of jury members includes names such as:

Vlado Meller (USA) a two-time GRAMMY Award winner. Vlado has been a mastering engineer for his entire 43-year career in the recording industry. Just a small sampling of his credits cut across multiple genres of music, including rock, hip hop, pop, jazz, metal, dance, opera, Broadway and classical. Artists that Vlado Meller has mastered include: Andrea Bocelli, Johnny Cash, Celine Dion, Duran Duran, Michael Jackson, Limp Bizkit, Linkin Park, Kanye West, Paul McCartney, Metallica, George Michael, Oasis, Pink Floyd, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Shakira, etc.

is one of the biggest names in China’s film, television and video game industries, and has scored over 200 projects both within and beyond China’s borders. He has worked with major Chinese and Hollywood film studios such as DreamWorks, Disney, Universal, Wanda, and China Film Group. He wrote scores for The Wandering Earth (China’s first sci-fi blockbuster. The film grossed $700 million worldwide). Adam Balazs (Hungary) is a multi-award-winning film composer with a body of work that includes more than 50 feature films and over 800 episodes for television. He composed music for the 2017 Academy Award-winning short film ‘Sing‘ and the 2018 Golden-Bear Winner and Academy-Award nominated feature ‘On Body and Soul.’

For the first time in the competition’s history, there will be 7 contest categories:

Music for Film, TV, Ads, Video games Instrumental Music (popular and regular contest category). The competition is for Composers, Soloists, Instrumentalists, Chamber Groups (of any kind) Ensembles and Orchestras. [Special Note: The competition is unrestricted, and musicians and players who play a classical instrument such as brass (trumpet, trombone and baritone), piano, classical guitar, cello, clarinet, double bass, flute, violin or viola or any special cultural instrument may enter the competition. Only original music compositions and works with a maximum length of six minutes may be entered in the competition.] Film Score for the Animated Sci-Fi film “To the Pathfinders of the universe” This film is a sequel to the successful film scoring category, where composers and sound designers will be able to compose an original composition for this visionary work. Theatre Music Trailer Music for professional travel documentary film about Iceland will be a new category. The task will be the same for everyone. To compose music for the travel documentary “The Way of Inspiration Iceland” in length 3:47. Music for Video game HIND. If you have ever wanted to enter the world of video games and contribute to its success and attractiveness with your music, now is your chance. Compose music or sound design for one mission of the professional action video game ‘Air Missions HIND’ Films, TV series, Videos with original music.

Important: unlike some music competitions, the FMC contestant is the sole owner of their composition and also owns all of the Copyrights.

Valuable Prizes

Organizers are proud that thanks to this year’s exclusive partners: PSPaudioware, Native Instruments, D16 Group Audio Software as well as Event Partners the prizes will be in such a high value of more than 58,000 Euros.

Annually organized, FMC is helping beginning composers to try out their work on a professional film or video game and test their skills in preparation for professional work in the film and music industry. FMC is receiving international media coverage across the world.

“FMC 2021 is organized by the non-profit GONG art company. All entry fees from the contest help support new Children and Youth musical talents, future composers and activities for them. I am pleased that some of the winners are actively working in Hollywood and collaborating on different film, video game projects like previous winners Michael Firmont or Yi Zhang etc.” said FMC Director Vlado Zeleznak JR.

For a small registration fee, your music dreams could come true.

Registration forms for all categories can be found on the official website www.fmcontest.com

