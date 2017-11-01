Home / Industry News / EXTENDED!! FREE Galaxy Audio EB6 Ear Bud Upgrade w/ AS-1400 Mail-in Rebate

EXTENDED!! FREE Galaxy Audio EB6 Ear Bud Upgrade w/ AS-1400 Mail-in Rebate

By on November 1, 2017
Rebate Effective for purchases made from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2017
Request must be postmarked on or before Jan. 15, 2018 – End users only, dealers do not qualify.
Single receiver systems only. Band Pack or multiple receiver systems do not qualify.
For more info, click here.
