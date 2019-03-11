Home / Best Instruments / Best Music Keyboards & Synth Pads / ENTER TO WIN: Williams Allegro III Digital Piano

ENTER TO WIN: Williams Allegro III Digital Piano

By on March 11, 2019
We’re looking for one lucky artist to win and demo the new Williams Allegro III Digital Piano

The new Allegro III from Williams is an 88 weighted-key digital piano with superior sounds and breakthrough features that are ideal for the professional player who appreciates nuanced key control and high-quality sound. Taken from the Williams Custom Sound Library, it features 10 high-resolution sounds including Pianos, Electric Pianos, Organs, Strings and Bass, recorded using the finest instruments in the world with full dynamic ranges. The newly improved, weighted piano-action keyboard allows for quick, responsive feel and control over the entire key range. Plus, the Williams iOS app provides easy access to your Allegro III for adjusting sounds and controls.

Here’s where YOU come in – we’re looking for a dynamic artist to demo the new digital piano for us in a series of behind-the-scenes videos. The selected artist will get to keep the Allegro III and will also be featured in an upcoming issue of Performer. Cool, huh!

Scroll down for more detailed info about the new Allegro III from Williams, and good luck!

ENTER NOW

Entrants must be from the Continental United States. One winner will be selected to receive a new Williams Allegro III digital piano and we’ll announce the selected winner no later than the third week of April, 2019. DEADLINE to enter is April 12, 2019. Please note that we will not share, rent or sell your data. Good luck!

Name:*
E-mail:*
Your website URL*
Which best describes you?*
Why we should select you to win this digital piano? How will you demo the Allegro III on social media?*
Can you shoot behind-the-scenes video & product demos for YouTube?*

* Indicates required fields

ABOUT THE WILLIAMS ALLEGRO III DIGITAL PIANO

  • 88-key weighted piano-action keyboard
  • Williams Custom Sound Library (piano, electric piano, organ, strings, and bass)
  • Bluetooth® MIDI connectivity
  • FREE Downloadable Williams iOS app
  • McCarthy Music piano software with free songs and a free live remote lesson
  • Convenient, built-in metronome
  • Built-in full-frequency dual-driver speakers
  • Solid music rest supports tablets like Apple’s iPad
  • Battery or AC operation
  • Includes power supply and sustain pedal

For more info, head to http://williamspianos.com/williams-allegro-iii/

