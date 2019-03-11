ENTER TO WIN: Williams Allegro III Digital Piano

- Home
The new Allegro III from Williams is an 88 weighted-key digital piano with superior sounds and breakthrough features that are ideal for the professional player who appreciates nuanced key control and high-quality sound. Taken from the Williams Custom Sound Library, it features 10 high-resolution sounds including Pianos, Electric Pianos, Organs, Strings and Bass, recorded using the finest instruments in the world with full dynamic ranges. The newly improved, weighted piano-action keyboard allows for quick, responsive feel and control over the entire key range. Plus, the Williams iOS app provides easy access to your Allegro III for adjusting sounds and controls.
Here’s where YOU come in – we’re looking for a dynamic artist to demo the new digital piano for us in a series of behind-the-scenes videos. The selected artist will get to keep the Allegro III and will also be featured in an upcoming issue of Performer. Cool, huh!
For more info, head to http://williamspianos.com/williams-allegro-iii/