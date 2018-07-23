Enter to win the New Mackie FreePlay LIVE Personal PA

We’re looking for one lucky artist to win and demo the new FreePlay LIVE from Mackie.

FreePlay LIVE is the ultra-portable, personal PA of your dreams. With tons of power, crystal clear sound, and up to 15 hours of battery life, FreePlay LIVE is perfect for live gigs, busking, house concerts, and even for rocking out to your favorite playlist.

We’re looking for a dynamic artist to demo the new FreePlay LIVE for us and document themselves using the personal PA with behind-the-scenes video and social media updates. The selected artist will get to keep the FreePlay LIVE and will also be featured in an upcoming issue of Performer. Cool, huh!

Scroll down for more detailed info about the new FreePlay Live Personal PA from MACKIE, and good luck!

About the Mackie FreePlay LIVE

When you need to fill the room with beautiful sound with zero fuss, FreePlay LIVE has you covered. With a professional acoustic design and a high-powered amplifier, FreePlay LIVE delivers crystal clear, natural sound that will take your performance, speech, or music to a whole new level.

FreePlay LIVE makes it easy to get set up quickly. Equipped with dual combo TRS/XLR inputs, you can plug in mics, guitars, keyboards, and more, right into FreePlay LIVE. Plus, you can plug in anything with a headphone output directly into the 1/8″ Aux input.

SPECIFICATIONS

The Power Performers Demand 150W total power drives a high-output 6″ woofer and dual tweeters for powerful, room-filling sound Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery for up to 15 hours* of continuous operation Perform, Present, Play Dual 1/4″ / XLR combo inputs for connecting guitars, microphones, keyboards, and more 1/4″ balanced monitor out for sending your mix to another powered speaker or mixer” 1/8″ aux input Wireless Bluetooth Streaming Connect your device to FreePlay LIVE™ and enjoy your favorite tunes like you’re at the show Stage-Worthy Design FreePlay LIVE features a durable molded enclosure, coated metal grille, and robust internal construction Precision-Tuned Ported Enclosure Enhanced bass and headroom for bigger, better sound that you can feel FreePlay Connect™ Companion App Download the free app and get complete control over levels, EQ, reverb, and more Double The Fun Link to a second FreePlay Series speaker for even bigger, clearer stereo sound or split them up for an immersive multi-room music listening experience Included adapter allows for mounting on a standard microphone stand Weight: 8.8 lb / 4.0 kg Dimensions: 7.75 x 14 x 7 in. / 19.7 x 35.6 x 17.8 cm *Battery life will vary depending on volume and music content

