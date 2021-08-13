ENTER TO WIN the JBL PRX ONE Portable PA

We’re looking for a dynamic artist to win and test out the brand-new JBL PRX ONE all-in-one portable PA

Here’s the deal: JBL knows live sound, and they’ve just introduced the new PRX ONE all-in-one portable PA for musicians like you, and we’ve got one to give away this month!

▼ Article continues below ▼

PRX ONE meets the needs of a broad range of portable and installed applications, delivering unmatched power, acoustic performance and functionality in a sleek, compact package weighing just 56 pounds. The system delivers a stunning 130 dB of wide, full bandwidth SPL with consistent front-to-back throw, thanks to its custom-engineered, 12-tweeter column array, featuring JBL A.I.M. (Array Inumbration Mechanics) acoustic design; 12-inch bass-reflex woofer; and a built-in 2,000-watt (peak) Class D amplifier.

The winning artist will receive the new PA and work with us to create a series of behind-the-scenes videos to show off how it works for today’s live performers. You’ll also be featured in an upcoming print issue of the magazine. Cool, huh!

Scroll down to learn more about PRX ONE, and to enter. GOOD LUCK!

ABOUT THE JBL PRX ONE PA SYSTEM

Performers at any experience level will dial in great sound, fast, using PRX ONE’s comprehensive suite of professional-grade Lexicon and dbx processors and eight customizable presets. Built-in effects include reverb, 8-band EQ, delay, compression, limiting, ducking, echo, sub synth and dbx DriveRack Inside technology, featuring AFS Pro Automatic Feedback Suppression; Triple Tier DSP control offers multi-level user experiences based on knowledge level.

Creatives will work faster and easier with PRX ONE’s Soundcraft-designed 7-channel, dual-mode digital mixer that can be set to control either general mix functions or channel-strip functions, all manageable via a full-color LCD or the new JBL Pro Connect universal app.

PRX ONE’s full-color LCD screen provides complete access to all functions, and a convenient Setup Saver saves snapshots for easy recall. Simple Success dynamic LED metering gives users a fast, easy way to verify levels and channel functions such as mute and clipping.

With PRX ONE, every seat is the best seat in the house: Twelve custom-engineered tweeters work in combination with JBL’s A.I.M. geometrically optimized array-shading design to provide controlled, consistent front-to-back coverage and even response.

Custom-designed high-frequency transducers feature copper-capped pole pieces to reduce inductance for smoother, more precise response; transducers exhibit less power compression, offering more natural performance without the need for heavy DSP. High-frequency performance is optimized down to 500 Hz, allowing the woofer to deliver a more natural, accurate bass sound. PRX ONE’s acoustically optimized woofer delivers superior performance down to 35 Hz without the need for DSP.

Available for Android and iOS phones and tablets, the new JBL Pro Connect app opens up a world of possibilities for hands-on control over a full-suite of PRX ONE mixer, DSP, and Bluetooth features. The streamlined interface makes it easy to adjust and control every feature on multiple speakers from anywhere in the room, including adjusting volume levels and EQ, activating Lexicon reverb and effects and much more.

PRX ONE gives artists room to grow their system: Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity allows remote control of up to 10 units using the JBL Pro Connect app, and an XLR Thru output offers true analog expansion with the ability to time-align multiple speakers, with up to 100 ms of delay per speaker. An optional bracket and adapter allow the array to be wall or truss-mounted independently of subwoofer for permanent installations. Transport is a breeze, thanks to PRX ONE’s computer-modeled ComfortGrip handle and nylon carry bag.

Connect microphones, instruments, mobile devices and wireless rigs using PRX ONE’s versatile I/O set, which features four pro-grade Neutrik XLR Combo jacks, two channels of dedicated phantom power, dedicated Hi-Z input and two USB 2.0 ports, which can be used to power external devices and AKG wireless systems.

Every PRX ONE undergoes 100 hours of rigorous stress testing to ensure that it’ll perform flawlessly in real-world conditions. The system is housed in a durable shell that’s rugged enough for the most demanding gigs yet discreet enough to complement any presentation scenario.

PRX ONE is ideal for DJs, musicians, entertainment venues, corporate presenters, rental companies and houses of worship. It’s the perfect solution for anyone who demands best-in-class power, acoustic performance, creative control and connectivity in a stylish, full-featured column PA that’s perfect for both installed and portable applications.

FOR COMPLETE INFO VISIT https://www.jbl.com/portable-pa-systems/JBL-PRX+ONE-NA-LS.html