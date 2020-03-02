Enter to Win: QSC TouchMix-16 Compact Digital Mixer

- Home
Here’s the deal: we’re looking for a great artist to win and help us demo the QSC TouchMix-16 in a series of videos. The winning artist will be sent a TouchMix-16 to keep, and will shoot some product demos and behind-the-scenes videos that we’ll share on our site and social media channels. You’ll also be featured in an upcoming print issue of Performer. Cool, huh!
TouchMix is quite simply the most powerful, compact mixer ever created. It offers the features, capabilities and sound quality of the world’s most esteemed large format consoles in a highly compact and portable package that’s small enough to be carry-on luggage. Perfect for musicians, bands, AV production professionals and small performance venues, the TouchMix-16 goes “Beyond Mixing” by offering Wizards, Presets and other beneficial tools that help both seasoned audio professionals and novices alike get great results quickly and easily.▼ Article continues below ▼
Its 22 mixing channels (16 Mic/Line, 4 Line, Stereo USB) and 12 outputs offer ample signal management ﬂexibility while advanced features such as class-A microphone preamps, Anti-Feedback and Room Tuning Wizards, real-time analyzer (RTA) and 20-channel direct-to-external-drive recording make it equally competent as both a professional live sound or recording tool.
The touch-and-turn interface of TouchMix allows for tactile control over fader and mixer parameters while also providing a hardware connection to the mixer. Mixer functions and displays are duplicated via iOS® or Android® devices over Wi-Fi, providing both portable, wireless connectivity as well as additional control of mixer functionality.
The TouchMix-16 comes complete with USB Wi-Fi adapter and carrying case.