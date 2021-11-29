Enter to win the JBL EON ONE MK2

We’re looking for a dynamic artist to win and test out the new JBL EON ONE MK2 All-In-One Rechargeable Column PA with Built-In Mixer and DSP. Looking for an easy-to-use PA for rehearsals, live gigs and more? Enter below!

Here’s the deal: we’re looking for a great artist to win and demo the new EON ONE MK2 for us. The winner will get sent a new Eon One Mk2 to keep, and will shoot some product demos and behind-the-scenes videos that we’ll share on our site and social media channels. You’ll also be featured in an upcoming print issue of Performer. Cool, huh!

Scroll down for more detailed info about the JBL EON ONE MK2, and good luck!

About the JBL EON ONE MK2

The JBL EON ONE MK2 battery-powered column PA packs a class-leading acoustic package, 5-channel digital mixer, dbx and Lexicon DSP, Bluetooth functions and universal app control into a lightweight, portable package that can be carried in one hand.

▼ Article continues below ▼

The EON ONE MK2 delivers the fidelity JBL is legendary for, combining a geometrically optimized, C-shaped 8-tweeter array with a 10” woofer to deliver class-leading clarity and coverage down to 37 Hz, with wide dispersion and a maximum output of 123 dB.

The EON ONE MK2 is engineered for versatility and ease of use: Dial up your signature sound in an instant, thanks to a full suite of pro-grade Lexicon and dbx effects and presets, with controls that scale from beginner to advanced. Variable Power Performance automatically optimizes power performance for AC or battery operation. Bluetooth audio streaming and six-hour battery operation round out the advantages of this all-purpose, all-in-one system.

EON ONE MK2 is ideal for a range of users, from buskers and singer/songwriters seeking pro-grade sound without AC power, to educators and hospitality providers who prioritize fast setup and ease of use, to houses of worship and rental companies who require portable solutions for indoor and outdoor applications. In short: It’s your go-to anytime, anywhere system.

LEARN MORE at https://jblpro.com/en-US/products/jbl-eon-one-mk2