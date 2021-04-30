Enter to Win an Electro-Voice RE20-BLACK Microphone

We’re looking for a dynamic band or solo artist to win and test out the Electro-Voice RE20-BLACK microphone. Looking for a smooth mic to add to your rig? Enter below!

The Electro-Voice RE20 is truly an industry standard, and the new black coating is just stunning. So what are you waiting for? Fill out the form below and enter to win TODAY!

Here’s the deal: we’re looking for a great artist to win and demo the RE20-BLACK for us. Ideally, this will be either solo artists, duos or bands in need of a smooth recording mic with a classic, noise-free sound that’s been a standard of broadcast and recording studios worldwide. The winner(s) will get a new RE20-BLACK to keep, and will shoot some product demos and behind-the-scenes videos that we’ll share on our site and social media channels. You’ll also be featured in an upcoming print issue of Performer. Cool, huh!

Scroll down for more detailed info about the RE20-BLACK from Electro-Voice, and good luck!

▼ Article continues below ▼

About the Electro-Voice RE20-BLACK

The RE20 dynamic cardioid microphone is truly an industry standard, a firm favorite for broadcasting, podcasting, and sound engineering worldwide. Its popularity also extends into music production as a premium grade instrument microphone. Its Variable-D design and heavy-duty internal pop filter excel for close-in voice work, while an internal element shock-mount reduces vibration-induced noise.

The classic sound of FM radio voices

Smooth, natural and controlled sonic character

Variable-D for minimal proximity effect

True cardioid with no coloration at 180-degrees off-axis

Voice tailored frequency response

Studio condenser-like performance

Large diaphragm dynamic element

Humbucking coil guards against line hum

Mid-bass tone-shaping switch

Elegant, low-reflection dark charcoal finish

LEARN MORE at https://products.electrovoice.com/na/en/re20-black