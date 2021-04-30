Enter to Win an Electro-Voice RE20-BLACK Microphone

- Home
The Electro-Voice RE20 is truly an industry standard, and the new black coating is just stunning. So what are you waiting for? Fill out the form below and enter to win TODAY!
Here’s the deal: we’re looking for a great artist to win and demo the RE20-BLACK for us. Ideally, this will be either solo artists, duos or bands in need of a smooth recording mic with a classic, noise-free sound that’s been a standard of broadcast and recording studios worldwide. The winner(s) will get a new RE20-BLACK to keep, and will shoot some product demos and behind-the-scenes videos that we’ll share on our site and social media channels. You’ll also be featured in an upcoming print issue of Performer. Cool, huh!
The RE20 dynamic cardioid microphone is truly an industry standard, a firm favorite for broadcasting, podcasting, and sound engineering worldwide. Its popularity also extends into music production as a premium grade instrument microphone. Its Variable-D design and heavy-duty internal pop filter excel for close-in voice work, while an internal element shock-mount reduces vibration-induced noise.