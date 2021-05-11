Home / Home Recording / Enter to win an Audix Recording Package

Enter to win an Audix Recording Package

By on May 11, 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pinterest

We’re looking for a dynamic artist to win and test out some awesome home studio gear from Audix. Sound interesting? Learn more and enter below!

Here’s the deal: we’re looking for a great artist to win and demo three awesome Audix products in their recording setup.  The selected artist will receive the two mics and headphones listed below and will shoot  behind-the-scenes videos for us to share across our social channels as they use the gear on a new track that will have its EXCLUSIVE premiere on performermag.com. You’ll also be featured in an upcoming print issue of the magazine. Cool, huh!

  1. i5 Dynamic Instrument Microphone ($99 value)
  2. A150 Studio Reference Headphones ($249 value)
  3. A133 Large Diaphragm Studio Condenser Microphone ($499 value)

Scroll down to learn more about the products below, and to enter. GOOD LUCK!

One winner will be selected to receive the three Audix products listed below, and we’ll announce the selected artist no later than the second week of June 2021. DEADLINE to enter is June 7, 2021. Please note that we will not share, rent or sell your data. Good luck!

Name:*
Artist/Band Name: *
E-mail:*
Your website URL*
Type of Recording Artist*
Can you shoot behind-the-scenes video & product demonstrations?*
How will you incorporate these products into your recording workflow? How will you shoot behind-the-scenes video content in your recording space?*

* Indicates required fields

ABOUT THE AUDIX i5 DYNAMIC INSTRUMENT MIC

Designed with a cardioid pickup pattern for isolation and feedback control, the i5 all-purpose dynamic instrument microphone is equipped with a VLM™ diaphragm for natural, accurate sound reproduction. The i5 is used for stage, studio, and broadcast applications and is able to handle SPLs in excess of 140 dB without distortion.

▼ Article continues below ▼

The i5 cardioid microphone can be used to microphone a wide variety of musical instruments, guitars, and bass cabinets as well as vocals and speech. The i5 instrument microphone is sturdy, compact, and easy to position. With a wide frequency response of 50 Hz – 16 kHz, the i5 provides clear sound reproduction without having to rely on EQ.

FEATURES

  • All-purpose professional dynamic instrument mic for live sound or studio
  • Clear, accurate sound with wide frequency response
  • VLM Capsule
  • Designed, assembled & tested in the USA

LEARN MORE AT https://audixusa.com/products/i5/

ABOUT THE AUDIX A150 STUDIO REFERENCE HEADPHONES

The A150 is designed with one goal in mind: to reproduce music with accuracy throughout the full frequency range with a smooth, balanced linear response. Featuring 50 mm phase-coherent drivers, the A150 headphones are designed to be worn for hours without listening fatigue.

With exceptional isolation, free from the artifacts of noise cancellation, the A150 headphones are intended for studio engineers, DJ mixers, and anyone who enjoys high-quality audio.

FEATURES

  • Dynamic closed-back design
  • Large soundstage with natural, balanced, lifelike sound reproduction
  • Linear response throughout the frequency range
  • Balanced studio-quality sound with exceptional imaging
  • Excellent for mixing, monitoring, and general listening
  • Over-the-ear design built for comfort and isolation
  • Soft cushion ear cups with 90-degree swivel for easy single-ear monitoring
  • High-performance phase-coherent drivers

LEARN MORE AT https://audixusa.com/products/a150/

ABOUT THE AUDIX A133 LARGE DIAPHRAGM STUDIO CONDENSER MICROPHONE

The A133 is a large-diaphragm condenser microphone ideal for vocals, choir, piano, acoustic instruments, and overheads. Featuring a contemporary, compact design, the A133 is the perfect choice for podcasting, professional audio production, studios, and live stage performances.

Housed in a precision-machined aluminum body, the 33 mm fixed-charge capsule features a gold-sputtered diaphragm for wide, natural frequency response. With its well-behaved cardioid polar pattern, the A133 faithfully captures the detail of the performance while rejecting room noises and other unwanted, off-axis sounds. A double woven steel mesh grille and ultra-thin acoustic foam offer exceptional pop resistance for podcasting and vocals. Behind the grille, the open-air design of the capsule mounting system allows the A133 to deliver transparent, uncolored sound.

Proprietary impedance control between the capsule and circuitry ensures consistent and reliable performance across a wide range of environments. A unique and highly effective internal shock mount isolates the capsule from mechanical vibrations and touch noise, eliminating the need for a bulky external shock mount.

The switchable 10 dB pad and bass roll-off ensures you’re ready for any recording or live performance situation.

FEATURES

  • Large 33 mm condenser capsule
  • Cardioid polar pattern
  • Proprietary internal shock mount
  • Low noise preamp circuitry
  • Switchable 10 dB pad and bass roll-off
  • Designed, machined, assembled, and tested in the USA

LEARN MORE AT https://audixusa.com/products/a133/

Like this? Share this!
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pinterest
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *