Enter to win an Audix Recording Package

We’re looking for a dynamic artist to win and test out some awesome home studio gear from Audix. Sound interesting? Learn more and enter below!

Here’s the deal: we’re looking for a great artist to win and demo three awesome Audix products in their recording setup. The selected artist will receive the two mics and headphones listed below and will shoot behind-the-scenes videos for us to share across our social channels as they use the gear on a new track that will have its EXCLUSIVE premiere on performermag.com. You’ll also be featured in an upcoming print issue of the magazine. Cool, huh!

Scroll down to learn more about the products below, and to enter. GOOD LUCK!

ABOUT THE AUDIX i5 DYNAMIC INSTRUMENT MIC

Designed with a cardioid pickup pattern for isolation and feedback control, the i5 all-purpose dynamic instrument microphone is equipped with a VLM™ diaphragm for natural, accurate sound reproduction. The i5 is used for stage, studio, and broadcast applications and is able to handle SPLs in excess of 140 dB without distortion.

The i5 cardioid microphone can be used to microphone a wide variety of musical instruments, guitars, and bass cabinets as well as vocals and speech. The i5 instrument microphone is sturdy, compact, and easy to position. With a wide frequency response of 50 Hz – 16 kHz, the i5 provides clear sound reproduction without having to rely on EQ.

FEATURES

All-purpose professional dynamic instrument mic for live sound or studio

Clear, accurate sound with wide frequency response

VLM Capsule

Designed, assembled & tested in the USA

LEARN MORE AT https://audixusa.com/products/i5/

ABOUT THE AUDIX A150 STUDIO REFERENCE HEADPHONES

The A150 is designed with one goal in mind: to reproduce music with accuracy throughout the full frequency range with a smooth, balanced linear response. Featuring 50 mm phase-coherent drivers, the A150 headphones are designed to be worn for hours without listening fatigue.

With exceptional isolation, free from the artifacts of noise cancellation, the A150 headphones are intended for studio engineers, DJ mixers, and anyone who enjoys high-quality audio.

FEATURES

Dynamic closed-back design

Large soundstage with natural, balanced, lifelike sound reproduction

Linear response throughout the frequency range

Balanced studio-quality sound with exceptional imaging

Excellent for mixing, monitoring, and general listening

Over-the-ear design built for comfort and isolation

Soft cushion ear cups with 90-degree swivel for easy single-ear monitoring

High-performance phase-coherent drivers

LEARN MORE AT https://audixusa.com/products/a150/

ABOUT THE AUDIX A133 LARGE DIAPHRAGM STUDIO CONDENSER MICROPHONE

The A133 is a large-diaphragm condenser microphone ideal for vocals, choir, piano, acoustic instruments, and overheads. Featuring a contemporary, compact design, the A133 is the perfect choice for podcasting, professional audio production, studios, and live stage performances.

Housed in a precision-machined aluminum body, the 33 mm fixed-charge capsule features a gold-sputtered diaphragm for wide, natural frequency response. With its well-behaved cardioid polar pattern, the A133 faithfully captures the detail of the performance while rejecting room noises and other unwanted, off-axis sounds. A double woven steel mesh grille and ultra-thin acoustic foam offer exceptional pop resistance for podcasting and vocals. Behind the grille, the open-air design of the capsule mounting system allows the A133 to deliver transparent, uncolored sound.

Proprietary impedance control between the capsule and circuitry ensures consistent and reliable performance across a wide range of environments. A unique and highly effective internal shock mount isolates the capsule from mechanical vibrations and touch noise, eliminating the need for a bulky external shock mount.

The switchable 10 dB pad and bass roll-off ensures you’re ready for any recording or live performance situation.

FEATURES

Large 33 mm condenser capsule

Cardioid polar pattern

Proprietary internal shock mount

Low noise preamp circuitry

Switchable 10 dB pad and bass roll-off

Designed, machined, assembled, and tested in the USA

LEARN MORE AT https://audixusa.com/products/a133/