Enter to Win a Simmons SD600 Electronic Drum Set!

We’re looking for two dynamic drummers to demo these awesome new SD600 electronic kits from Simmons. Got what it takes to take your sound to the next level? Enter below…

Designed for the drummer who wants a rock-solid electronic drum kit for practice, rehearsal and recording, the Simmons SD600 mesh head kit is ideal for players who crave an acoustic sound/feel and best-in-class features with simple, wireless connection to apps and computers. We want to see creative ways YOU can use these kits on some new tracks or even live on-stage. So, experience with electronic drums, beat-production and music production is a definite plus.

The two winners we choose will chronicle their behind-the-scenes usage of their new kits through video and social media, as they incorporate them into their studio (and hopefully live) set-ups. They will also be featured on performermag.com and in an upcoming print issue. Cool, huh!

Scroll down for more detailed info about the SD600, and good luck!

ABOUT THE SIMMONS SD600 ELECTRONIC DRUM KIT

THE KIT

All Mesh Pads

The SD600 comes complete with double-layer, tension-able, dual-zone mesh heads, including all toms and snare for the ultimate in acoustic feel and playing response.

Mesh Head Kick Pad

A mesh head kick drum provides a solid, outstanding responsive feel and includes a kick pedal — or you can use your own, making the SD600 even more customizable.

Rugged Rack

All playing surfaces are adjustable to your playing style. The robust design and solid construction of the SD600 steel rack minimizes movement for more accurate playing and, over time, increases the longevity of your kit.

Expandable

The SD600 module includes extra inputs when you’re ready to expand your sound and playing palette with two additional pads or triggers.

THE SOUNDS

The SD600 sound module features the Simmons Signature Sound Library for a wide variety of drum voices — as well as percussion and electronic sounds — across 35 drum kits, making it ideal for rock, pop, and beyond.

V.A.R. (Variable Attack Response)

With Simmons advanced V.A.R. technology, multi-dynamic samples are used to prevent the monotonous “machine gunning” effect that is prevalent in most electronic drum kits in this class.

Your Cymbals in Stereo

Much like acoustic drum kits, the SD600 provides multi-velocity, stereo cymbal sounds for a lifelike sonic acoustic experience.

Better Quality Sounds with Increased Playability

The SD600 includes a wide collection of great-feeling drum and percussion multi-layered sounds rather than lifeless, single shot drum samples.

THE BLUETOOTH® CONNECTIVITY

Its built-in Bluetooth MIDI allows the SD600 sound module to connect to computers, smartphones and tablets.

The Simmons iOS App

Using the FREE Simmons iOS app, you can wirelessly connect the SD600 sound module to your iOS device for easy and completely control of various menu functions. This includes sound and performance editing, as well as kit customization. You also gain access to exceptional learning tools to elevate your skills to the next level.

Trigger, Track and Record

Using Bluetooth or USB you can tap into a universe of iOS DAW and computer apps like GarageBand® and so much more. Enjoy song recording, soft-synth and sample triggering, plus an unlimited collection of teaching apps, all right under your fingertips.

Features

Full-sized electronic drum kit

Mesh Head Pads

– Sleek look, realistic feel, stay in place design

– 10” tension-able dual-zone, dual-ply snare drum

– 8” tension-able dual-zone, dual-ply tom pads (3)

– 10” crash cymbal with choke function

– 12” ride cymbal

– 10” hi-hat pad

– Hi-hat pedal

– Kick pad tower with mesh pad

– Included beater pedal, swappable with your own pedal

SD600 Module

– Sleek new look with easy navigation

– Easy-to-read, backlit LCD screen

– Detachable stick/headphone/iPad/iPhone rest

– Simmons Signature Sound Library

– 35 Preset Drum Kits, plus 10 User Kits

– 336 High-quality drum sounds

– 3 Demo songs

Variable Attack Response (V.A.R.) technology

– Intelligent sample playback

– Pads respond differently base on dynamics

– Randomized samples on snare and ride cymbal

– Better playability and performance

Wireless Bluetooth MIDI connectivity to computer and iOS devices

– Expanded, easy editing and menu navigation on your iOS device

– Simple connectivity to GarageBand® and other apps

Stereo 1/8” TRS input for audio from MP3 player

8 trigger inputs on single multi-pin connector for clean cable management

2 trigger inputs on ¼” inputs for pad or trigger expansion

Rugged steel rack with robust custom T-fittings and extra-stable rubber feet