Home / Home Recording / Best Studio Mics / Enter to win a Mojave MA-D Microphone

Enter to win a Mojave MA-D Microphone

By on November 15, 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pinterest

We’re looking for a killer artist or studio to win and test out the new MA-D Dynamic Mic from Mojave Audio. Need an awesome new tool for your mic locker or stage show? Enter below!

Here’s the deal: we’re looking for a great artist or studio to win and demo the Mojave MA-D for us. The winner will get sent the mic to keep, and will work with us on a video shoot to demo the mic in action and in some behind-the-scenes videos that we’ll share on our site and social media channels (WATCH an example of one of our past winners, Jenn Bostic, recording an entire track with her new Mojave microphone).

Entrants must be from the Continental United States. One winner will be selected to receive a Mojave MA-D microphone and we’ll announce the selected artist no later than two weeks after entries close. DEADLINE to enter is December 2, 2022 at 11:59PM Eastern Time. Please note that we will not share, rent or sell your data. Good luck!

Name:*
E-mail:*
Your website URL*
Your YouTube channel name (if applicable)*
Which best describes you?*
Can you work with us as part of a video shoot to film behind-the-scenes video and audio samples with the microphone?*
Why we should select you to demo the Mojave MA-D? Please describe your current setup and how you'd incorporate the mic into your workflow.*

* Indicates required fields

Scroll down for more detailed info about the Mojave MA-D microphone, and good luck!

“After years of intensive research, we have finally designed a dynamic microphone we could put the Mojave name on. Designed by Technical Grammy Award Winner David Royer, we proudly introduce the Mojave MA-D Cardioid Dynamic. While there are many well-known dynamic mics on the market, most of which are known for their “presence peak”, we set out to design the Smooth Alternative. The MA-D delivers a full frequency response without the harshness common to most common dynamics, creating the richness and musicality we set out to capture.”

With its rugged design, the MA-D is perfect for:

  • Live sound 
  • Broadcast
  • Voice-over
  • Recording
  • House of Worship
  • Touring

LEARN MORE at https://mojaveaudio.com/ma-d/

Like this? Share this!
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pinterest
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.