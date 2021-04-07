Home / Home Recording / Best Studio Mics / Enter to win a Mojave MA-301fet Condenser Microphone

Enter to win a Mojave MA-301fet Condenser Microphone

By on April 7, 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pinterest

We’re looking for a killer artist to win and test out the Mojave MA-301fet multi-pattern large diaphragm, solid-state condenser microphone. Need an awesome new tool for your mic locker? Enter below!

The MA-301fet is based upon the popular MA-201fetVG designed by David Royer, and is designed to handle just about every application you can think of, excelling especially on vocals, mic’d up amps, pianos, loud drums and even voice-over for video.

Here’s the deal: we’re looking for a great artist to win and demo the Mojave MA-301fet for us. The winner will get a new mic to keep, and will work with us to shoot some product demos and behind-the-scenes videos that we’ll share on our site and social media channels (WATCH an example of our past winner, Jesus Martinez, using his new MA-200 in Los Angeles). You’ll also be featured in an upcoming print issue of Performer. Cool, huh! PLUS we’ll add your track to a year-end digital sampler on Bandcamp.

Scroll down for more detailed info about the Mojave MA-301fet microphone, and good luck!

▼ Article continues below ▼

Entrants must be from the Continental United States. One winner will be selected to receive a Mojave MA-301fet microphone and we’ll announce the selected artist no later than two weeks after entries close. DEADLINE to enter is May 3, 2021. Please note that we will not share, rent or sell your data. Good luck!

Name:*
E-mail:*
Your website URL*
Your YouTube channel name (if applicable)*
Which best describes you?*
Can you shoot behind-the-scenes video and record audio samples using the microphone?*
Why we should select you to demo the Mojave MA-301fet? Please describe your current studio setup and how you'd incorporate the mic into your workflow.*

* Indicates required fields

ABOUT THE MOJAVE MA-301fet

The MA-301fetVG is a multi-pattern large diaphragm, solid-state condenser microphone. Based upon the popular MA-201fetVG designed by David Royer, the MA-301fetVG adds a 3-position pickup pattern selector, a 15dB pad and a switchable bass roll-off.

Utilizing a 3-micron gold-sputtered capsule, high-quality Jensen audio transformer, military-grade FET and custom designed low-noise resistors, the MA-301fetVG performs at a level reminiscent of some of the best loved classic condenser microphones. Each MA-301fetVG microphone is carefully tested and evaluated, then packaged in its protective case with a professional grade shockmount.

Features

  • Multi-pattern: Cardioid, Omnidirectional, Figure-eight (Bi-directional)
  • Switchable 15dB pad
  • Switchable Bass Roll-off
  • Hand-selected 3-micron 1″ capsule
  • Jensen audio transformer
  • Military-grade FET
  • Custom designed low-noise resistors
  • Ultra clean signal path

Recommended Applications

  • Vocals
  • Voice Over and Broadcast
  • High SPL sources, such as Kick Drums and Bass Guitar Amps
  • Electric Guitar
  • Piano
  • Drum Overheads, Drum Rooms

LEARN MORE at https://mojaveaudio.com/product/ma-301fet/

Like this? Share this!
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pinterest
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *