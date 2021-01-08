Enter to win a Mojave MA-200 Condenser Microphone

We’re looking for a killer artist to win and test out the Mojave MA-200 large diaphragm, vacuum tube condenser microphone. Need an awesome new tool for your mic locker? Enter below!

The MA-200 is an amazingly smooth and responsive condenser mic that’ll liven up any vocal take, or instrument track. If you don’t already have a great condenser in your mic locker, or are looking for that “one mic to do it all” for your home studio build, look no further.

Here’s the deal: we’re looking for a great artist to win and demo the Mojave MA-200 for us. The winner will get a new mic to keep, and will work with us to shoot some product demos and behind-the-scenes videos that we’ll share on our site and social media channels. You’ll also be featured in an upcoming print issue of Performer. Cool, huh! PLUS we’ll add your track to a year-end digital sampler on Bandcamp.

Scroll down for more detailed info about the Mojave MA-200 microphone, and good luck!

ABOUT THE MOJAVE MA-200

The MA-200 is a large diaphragm, vacuum tube condenser microphone with a fixed cardioid pattern. Born to a lineage of fine microphone designs by David Royer, the MA-200 gives warm, full-bodied reproductions of vocals and instruments, with none of the shrillness and high frequency distortion artifacts that are often encountered with modern condenser microphones. Utilizing hand-selected 3-micron capsules, high-quality Jensen audio transformers and military-grade JAN 5840 vacuum tubes, the MA-200 performs at a level reminiscent of some of the best loved classic condenser microphones. The MA-200 power supply can be set for 115V and 230V, 50 or 60 Hz, through an internal switch (100V is also available). Each MA-200 microphone, power supply and cable set is burned in for 24 hours, carefully tested and evaluated, then packaged in its protective case-within-a-case.

LEARN MORE at https://mojaveaudio.com/product/ma-200/