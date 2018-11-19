Enter to win a Mackie DL32S Mixer

We’re looking for one lucky artist to win and demo the new Mackie DL32S Mixer.

The new Mackie DL32S delivers proven mixing power with legendary Onyx+ mic preamps in an all-new stage-friendly design made to withstand real-world abuse. Get mixing quickly with built-in Wi-Fi and the Master Fader app. Create stunning multi-track recordings and get playback for a virtual soundcheck via USB I/O. Loaded with channel/output DSP plus 4 FX processors, DL32S gives you the mixing power you need for your best mix ever.

And now we’re looking for a dynamic artist to win and demo the new mixer for us with behind-the-scenes video and social media updates. The selected artist will get to keep the DL32S and will also be featured in an upcoming issue of Performer. Cool, huh!

Scroll down for more detailed info about the new Mackie DL32S Mixer from MACKIE, and good luck!

About the Mackie DL32S

32-CHANNEL WIRELESS DIGITAL MIXER

32 Onyx+™ recallable mic preamps

10 fully-assignable XLR outputs plus headphone output

Industry-leading Master Fader control app

32×32 USB recording

Ditch the snake – Place it anywhere on stage or in a rack

WIRELESS MIXING

Complete control via iOS, Android, Mac*, or PC*

No set FOH position – mix from anywhere

Supports up to 20 separate devices at once

Multiple engineers can work from a single mixer

POWERFUL PROCESSING AND SIGNAL PROCESSING

32 input channels with 4-band PEQ + HPF, gate, compression and RTA/Spectrograph 32 stereo-linkable input channels

15 output busses with 4-band PEQ + HPF/LPF, 31-band GEQ, comp/limiter, alignment delay and RTA/Spectrograph 8 stereo-linkable aux sends 6 stereo-linkable subgroups Main L/R bus

6 VCAs and 6 mute groups

4 stereo FX processors featuring great built-in FX like reverbs, delays, choruses, flangers, and many more with dedicated sends and returns

Full I/O routing with A/B sources per channel

Assignable oscillator including pink/white noise and sine waves

Modern and Vintage options for comp/gate and EQ

MULTI-TRACK RECORDING & PLAYBACK

32×32 USB 2.0 audio interface for Mac or PC

Record the show for later mixdown

Play intermission music, backing tracks and more directly into a dedicated stereo return channel

Perform a virtual sound check

Amazing low-cost, high channel count studio recording solution

Utilize Mac or PC audio plug-ins in a live environment

MASTER FADER CONTROL APP

Intuitive and easy to master

Fast navigation with view groups and overview

Quick setup with tons of factory and user-definable presets

Access Limiting allows flexible customization of the user interface and prevents unwanted adjustments from other users

Quickly access channel processing, signal routing, and a massive suite of great sounding effects with presets to get you started

Export presets, shows and complete system backups via Dropbox, email and more

Complete offline operation

Easy and frequent updates

Available on iOS, Android, macOS*, and Windows*

*Mac and PC coming in Master Fader 5.1