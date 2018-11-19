Enter to win a Mackie DL32S Mixer

We’re looking for one lucky artist to win and demo the new Mackie DL32S Mixer.
The new Mackie DL32S delivers proven mixing power with legendary Onyx+ mic preamps in an all-new stage-friendly design made to withstand real-world abuse. Get mixing quickly with built-in Wi-Fi and the Master Fader app. Create stunning multi-track recordings and get playback for a virtual soundcheck via USB I/O. Loaded with channel/output DSP plus 4 FX processors, DL32S gives you the mixing power you need for your best mix ever.
And now we’re looking for a dynamic artist to win and demo the new mixer for us with behind-the-scenes video and social media updates. The selected artist will get to keep the DL32S and will also be featured in an upcoming issue of Performer. Cool, huh!
Scroll down for more detailed info about the new Mackie DL32S Mixer from MACKIE, and good luck!
About the Mackie DL32S
32-CHANNEL WIRELESS DIGITAL MIXER
- 32 Onyx+™ recallable mic preamps
- 10 fully-assignable XLR outputs plus headphone output
- Industry-leading Master Fader control app
- 32×32 USB recording
- Ditch the snake – Place it anywhere on stage or in a rack
WIRELESS MIXING
- Complete control via iOS, Android, Mac*, or PC*
- No set FOH position – mix from anywhere
- Supports up to 20 separate devices at once
- Multiple engineers can work from a single mixer
POWERFUL PROCESSING AND SIGNAL PROCESSING
- 32 input channels with 4-band PEQ + HPF, gate, compression and RTA/Spectrograph
- 32 stereo-linkable input channels
- 15 output busses with 4-band PEQ + HPF/LPF, 31-band GEQ, comp/limiter, alignment delay and RTA/Spectrograph
- 8 stereo-linkable aux sends
- 6 stereo-linkable subgroups
- Main L/R bus
- 6 VCAs and 6 mute groups
- 4 stereo FX processors featuring great built-in FX like reverbs, delays, choruses, flangers, and many more with dedicated sends and returns
- Full I/O routing with A/B sources per channel
- Assignable oscillator including pink/white noise and sine waves
- Modern and Vintage options for comp/gate and EQ
MULTI-TRACK RECORDING & PLAYBACK
- 32×32 USB 2.0 audio interface for Mac or PC
- Record the show for later mixdown
- Play intermission music, backing tracks and more directly into a dedicated stereo return channel
- Perform a virtual sound check
- Amazing low-cost, high channel count studio recording solution
- Utilize Mac or PC audio plug-ins in a live environment
MASTER FADER CONTROL APP
- Intuitive and easy to master
- Fast navigation with view groups and overview
- Quick setup with tons of factory and user-definable presets
- Access Limiting allows flexible customization of the user interface and prevents unwanted adjustments from other users
- Quickly access channel processing, signal routing, and a massive suite of great sounding effects with presets to get you started
- Export presets, shows and complete system backups via Dropbox, email and more
- Complete offline operation
- Easy and frequent updates
- Available on iOS, Android, macOS*, and Windows*
*Mac and PC coming in Master Fader 5.1