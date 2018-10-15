Enter to win a Galaxy Audio AS-1400 Wireless Personal Monitor System

We’re looking for one lucky artist to hit the road with a brand-new wireless personal monitoring setup from Galaxy Audio, the AS-1400.

The AS-1400 is the latest addition to Galaxy Audio’s highly acclaimed line of Wireless Personal Monitors, offering high end features and performance at a very affordable price. The transmitter features stereo XLR/1/4″ inputs, headphone output with volume control, input level control, and LCD display for channel and input level. The Receiver features Mixed Mono Mode for your own personal mix, volume, and an LCD display with channel, battery level, and RF level. Galaxy Audio’s new comfort EB4 premium earbuds feature titanium drivers, extended bass response, aluminum alloy construction, and now come standard with all WPM models.

The AS-1400 is perfect for the working musician, and we want YOU to test it out on tour!

ABOUT THE GALAXY AUDIO AS-1400

Featuring Mixed Mono Mode

275 Selectable Channels

UHF Phase Locked Loop

Blacklit LCD (Displays Channel Number and Freq.)

Stereo or Mono Transmission

Multiple Receivers can be used with 1 Transmitter

300′ Range

The Mixed Mono feature allows performers to adjust the balance of the Left and Right audio signals sent from the transmitter right on the body pack. With Mixed Mono:

The performers can have their vocals in Input 1 and the band mix in Input 2 and adjust the volume of each independently to create their own personal mix, or you can send two different monitor mixes from the board so each performer can decide which mix they want to hear on their belt pack.

FOR MORE INFO, head to https://www.galaxyaudio.com/products/AS-1400