Enter to win a Galaxy Audio AS-1400 Wireless Personal Monitor System

The AS-1400 is the latest addition to Galaxy Audio’s highly acclaimed line of Wireless Personal Monitors, offering high end features and performance at a very affordable price. The transmitter features stereo XLR/1/4″ inputs, headphone output with volume control, input level control, and LCD display for channel and input level. The Receiver features Mixed Mono Mode for your own personal mix, volume, and an LCD display with channel, battery level, and RF level. Galaxy Audio’s new comfort EB4 premium earbuds feature titanium drivers, extended bass response, aluminum alloy construction, and now come standard with all WPM models.
The Mixed Mono feature allows performers to adjust the balance of the Left and Right audio signals sent from the transmitter right on the body pack. With Mixed Mono:
The performers can have their vocals in Input 1 and the band mix in Input 2 and adjust the volume of each independently to create their own personal mix, or you can send two different monitor mixes from the board so each performer can decide which mix they want to hear on their belt pack.