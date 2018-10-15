Home / Industry News / Enter to win a Galaxy Audio AS-1400 Wireless Personal Monitor System

By on October 15, 2018
We’re looking for one lucky artist to hit the road with a brand-new wireless personal monitoring setup from Galaxy Audio, the AS-1400.

The AS-1400 is the latest addition to Galaxy Audio’s highly acclaimed line of Wireless Personal Monitors, offering high end features and performance at a very affordable price. The transmitter features stereo XLR/1/4″ inputs, headphone output with volume control, input level control, and LCD display for channel and input level. The Receiver features Mixed Mono Mode for your own personal mix, volume, and an LCD display with channel, battery level, and RF level. Galaxy Audio’s new comfort EB4 premium earbuds feature titanium drivers, extended bass response, aluminum alloy construction, and now come standard with all WPM models.

The AS-1400 is perfect for the working musician, and we want YOU to test it out on tour!

ENTER NOW

Entrants must be from the Continental United States. DEADLINE to enter is November 12, 2018. Winners will be announced no later than the third week of November 2018. Please note that we will not share, rent or sell your data. Good luck!
Your Name:*
E-mail:*
Your website URL or YouTube channel URL*
Solo artist or band?*
Can you produce video content featuring the Galaxy Audio AS-1400?*
Do you have live performances scheduled for mid-November and beyond? *
Why should we select you? Please describe your performance setup, upcoming dates and social media reach. *

* Indicates required fields

ABOUT THE GALAXY AUDIO AS-1400

  • Featuring Mixed Mono Mode
  • 275 Selectable Channels
  • UHF Phase Locked Loop
  • Blacklit LCD (Displays Channel Number and Freq.)
  • Stereo or Mono Transmission
  • Multiple Receivers can be used with 1 Transmitter
  • 300′ Range

The Mixed Mono feature allows performers to adjust the balance of the Left and Right audio signals sent from the transmitter right on the body pack. With Mixed Mono:

The performers can have their vocals in Input 1 and the band mix in Input 2 and adjust the volume of each independently to create their own personal mix, or you can send two different monitor mixes from the board so each performer can decide which mix they want to hear on their belt pack.

FOR MORE INFO, head to https://www.galaxyaudio.com/products/AS-1400

