ENTER TO WIN a Focusrite/Novation Home Recording Package

We’re looking for a dynamic artist to win and test out some awesome home studio gear from Focusrite and Novation. Sound interesting? Learn more and enter below!

Here’s the deal: we’re looking for a great artist to win and demo a new Focusrite Scarlett audio interface and Novation MIDI controller to use in their home studio. The selected artist will receive the interface and controller of their choice and will shoot behind-the-scenes videos as they use the gear on a new track that will have its EXCLUSIVE premiere on performermag.com. You’ll also be featured in an upcoming print issue of the magazine. Cool, huh!

Scroll down to learn more about the product lines below, and to enter. GOOD LUCK!

ABOUT THE FOCUSRITE SCARLETT INTERFACE LINEUP

Scarlett has already helped make more records than any other range of interfaces in history. And with the 3rd Generation, you’ll sound better than ever.

Learn more about the entire range of Scarlett interfaces HERE or at the links below.

Featuring six configurations of ins and outs with the best performing Scarlett mic preamps the range has ever heard, now with Air, high headroom instrument inputs, and high-performance converters, Scarlett is enabling millions of musicians, songwriters and producers to record, mix and play back audio in studio quality everywhere, all the time.

Focusrite have been making mic preamps for 30 years, and the 3rd Gen mic pres are the best Scarlett has ever heard. The 24-bit/192kHz converters give your recordings clarity and detail. Air mode breathes life into vocals, adding unique high-end detail. Focusrite’s decades of experience mean Scarlett sounds just like you.

PLUS! When you buy any Focusrite hardware you gain access to the most innovative music software brands on the market. Plug-in Collective keeps you up to date on the latest tools, offering you new free downloads every couple of months, along with generous discounts.

ABOUT THE NOVATION GRID AND KEYBOARD CONTROLLERS

GRID CONTROLLERS

The Launchpad was the birth of the grid system that fuelled an evolution in electronic music. It’s time you joined in.

The Launchpad was the birth of the grid system that fuelled an evolution in electronic music.

Grab a Launchpad. Now you can launch your clips from a grid of pads that match your session. Add a Launch Control XL and take hands-on control of your filters, effects and instruments too.

Want more grid? Just add another Launchpad – or perhaps a Launchpad Pro, which you can play like an instrument or use to control your other MIDI hardware. Not got much desk space? Try a Launchpad Mini instead.

All of Novation’s Launch products can be chained together. They all integrate seamlessly with Ableton Live without any setup, and all come with Ableton Live Lite. They’re all bus-powered via USB and class compliant, so you can just plug them in and start playing.

KEYBOARD MIDI CONTROLLERS

Novation’s keyboard-based MIDI controllers put your music software directly into your hands.

Learn more about Novation keyboard controllers HERE or at the links below.

They range from simple and portable mini keyboards with handfuls of handy knobs and pads, to advanced professional controllers with huge arrays of touch-sensitive controls and ultra-responsive, expressive keyboards.

They all integrate immediately with Ableton Live and any other major music software, to give you the exact level of control you need to enhance your creativity.