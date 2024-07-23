Enter to win a CUSTOM-DESIGNED JBL EON ONE COMPACT PA!

Imagine performing LIVE through your very own JBL EON ONE Compact Personal PA with a *twist* — the winner of our design contest will get to PERSONALIZE the speaker with their own UNIQUE DESIGN.

Here’s the deal: we’re looking for a great solo artist or band to win a new JBL EON ONE Compact PA . The winning artist chosen by Performer staff will get to design their own CUSTOM JBL EON ONE COMPACT and they will be featured in a series of behind-the-scenes videos showing off their personalized, one-of-a-kind PA in action! So show us your creative side below, and let us know why YOUR DESIGN should take home the ultimate prize: a brand new, one-of-a kind JBL PA system!

PLEASE FILL OUT COMPLETE ENTRY FORM BELOW:

Method 1. Use the JBL online personalization tool to create a custom, one-of a kind design and enter the DESIGN ID you’ve saved in the entry form below for us to review. Go crazy, have fun and make it your own! We want to see your personality shine through!

Method 2. You can still enter without having pre-planned a design. If selected as the winner, we will work with you to use the JBL online personalization tool (linked above) to custom-design your new JBL EON ONE Compact PA and have it shipped to you.

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

ABOUT THE JBL EON ONE COMPACT