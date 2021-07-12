ENTER TO WIN a Cort G280 G Series Electric Guitar

We’re looking for a unique guitarist to win and demo this gorgeous new G280 guitar from Cort in a stunning amber flame-top finish. Do we have your attention? Great — learn more and enter below!

Here’s the deal: Cort hooked us up with one of their new G280’s with a beautiful, flamey top. The new G280 Select is a revamped follow up of the previously popular G280DX, with newly added pearloid pickguard, Rosewood fingerboard, and Voiced Tone VTH-77 hot humbucker with metal cover for that boutique high-grade looks and solid build quality. Designed with the best possible playability and sonic performance in mind, the G280 Select comprises of Alder body with Flame Maple top and HSS pickup configurations for a versatile sound that can be used for both classic and modern musical genres.

The winning guitarist will receive the guitar and we’ll work with them to shoot behind-the-scenes videos as they incorporate the axe in their rig. You’ll also be featured in an upcoming print issue of the magazine. Cool, huh!

Scroll down to learn more about the G280 Select, and to enter. GOOD LUCK!

ABOUT THE CORT G280 SELECT | G SERIES GUITAR

The Alder body provides a warm and full-bodied tone while the Flame Maple top not only adds beauty but tightens up the overall sound with strong high-midrange and brilliance.

Fatter and hotter sounding Voiced Tone VTH-77 bridge humbucker and VTS-63 single-coil pickups perfectly complement the big robust sonic characteristic of the guitar with modern clarity in clean settings and punchy bite with great sustain when engaged in overdrive and distortion settings.

The uncompromising Cort CFA-III Tremolo system features stainless steel saddles, solid machined steel block, and steel baseplate to provide greatly improved sustain, faster and punchier pick attack and a more coherent and balanced fundamental tone. The recessed tremolo bridge allows for pull-ups to raise the pitch as well as pushing down for lowering the pitch, providing further tremolo versatility.

A deluxe feature for players who like to transition from easy chording on the low register to high-speed soloing and enhanced string-bending on the upper register, the compound radius facilitates easier playability so you can focus on your playing.

The Cort staggered locking tuners provide excellent tuning stability as well as ease of tuning and string changes. A simple, elegant and efficient way of tuning, these tuners will allow you to focus on your playing.

LEARN MORE at CortGuitars.com