Enter our MASSIVE Mitchell Guitars Giveaway!

By on March 8, 2019
We’re looking for 12 awesome axe-slingers to win, demo and record with new guitars from the Mitchell Guitars lineup. Got what it takes? Enter below…

With a full range of instruments to choose from, there’s bound to be one that fits your style. And we’re seeking TWELVE awesome artists over the course of the next year to put Mitchell guitars through their paces and share YOUR expert opinions with your fellow artists.

  • Each month a different, current artist is selected as our featured “Mitchell artist of the month,” and will shoot a bi-weekly behind-the-scenes video series for our YouTube channel as they track a new song using their brand-new guitar.
  • At the end of each quarter, a new Digital EP compilation of these exclusive tracks is released and promoted by Performer through all of our channels, including social media and performermag.com.
  • At the end of the year, we’ll compile a full-length streaming compilation featuring all the tracks from the year’s selected artists, which we’ll promote heavily across all of our channels.

We’re starting off the first two artists with the T333E-BST auditorium style acoustic and T311CE dreadnought, respectively,  so enter below and good luck!

Entrants must be from the Continental United States. Winners will receive a brand-new guitar from Mitchell Guitars. Winners will be selected one per month, on an ongoing basis, until the conclusion of the promotion. Entries will be accepting on a "rolling submissions" basis until all winners are chosen. Please note that we will not share, rent or sell your data. Good luck!
Your Name:*
E-mail:*
Your band/artist website URL*
Can you commit to producing video content as you use the guitar to record a new track?*
URL of your YouTube Channel
Which model are you interested in? Scroll below for specs and info.*
Why should we select you to win and demo Mitchell guitars?*

* Indicates required fields

LEARN MORE AT https://mitchellguitars.com/

ABOUT THE T333E-BST

    • Auditorium-size design offers easy playability
    • Solid mahogany top for superior tone quality
    • Mahogany back and sides for a warm, rich sound
    • Mahogany neck with rosewood fretboard and bridge
    • Open pore finish and forward-shifted X-bracing provide deeper overall resonance
    • Genuine Fishman pickup and preamp for full sound reproduction
    • Comfortable slim-neck design for increased playability

ABOUT THE T311CE

    • Dreadnought design offers plenty of volume
    • Solid spruce top for detailed high-end; gloss finished top
    • Mahogany back and sides for a warm, rich sound
    • Mahogany neck with rosewood fretboard and bridge
    • Open pore finish on back and sides
    • Forward-shifted X-bracing provide deeper overall resonance
    • Genuine Fishman pickup and preamp for full sound reproduction
    • Comfortable slim-neck design for increased playability
