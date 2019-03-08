Enter our MASSIVE Mitchell Guitars Giveaway!

We’re looking for 12 awesome axe-slingers to win, demo and record with new guitars from the Mitchell Guitars lineup. Got what it takes? Enter below…

With a full range of instruments to choose from, there’s bound to be one that fits your style. And we’re seeking TWELVE awesome artists over the course of the next year to put Mitchell guitars through their paces and share YOUR expert opinions with your fellow artists.

Each month a different, current artist is selected as our featured “Mitchell artist of the month,” and will shoot a bi-weekly behind-the-scenes video series for our YouTube channel as they track a new song using their brand-new guitar.

At the end of each quarter, a new Digital EP compilation of these exclusive tracks is released and promoted by Performer through all of our channels, including social media and performermag.com.

At the end of the year, we’ll compile a full-length streaming compilation featuring all the tracks from the year’s selected artists, which we’ll promote heavily across all of our channels. We’re starting off the first two artists with the T333E-BST auditorium style acoustic and T311CE dreadnought, respectively, so enter below and good luck!

LEARN MORE AT https://mitchellguitars.com/

ABOUT THE T333E-BST Auditorium-size design offers easy playability

Solid mahogany top for superior tone quality

Mahogany back and sides for a warm, rich sound

Mahogany neck with rosewood fretboard and bridge

Open pore finish and forward-shifted X-bracing provide deeper overall resonance

Genuine Fishman pickup and preamp for full sound reproduction

Comfortable slim-neck design for increased playability

ABOUT THE T311CE Dreadnought design offers plenty of volume

Solid spruce top for detailed high-end; gloss finished top

Mahogany back and sides for a warm, rich sound

Mahogany neck with rosewood fretboard and bridge

Open pore finish on back and sides

Forward-shifted X-bracing provide deeper overall resonance

Genuine Fishman pickup and preamp for full sound reproduction

Comfortable slim-neck design for increased playability

