Different Parts of Violin Bow Every Violinist Should Know

- Home
- Band Management
- Home Recording
- Live Sound
- Best Instruments
- New Music & Video
A violin is not a violin without its bow. Bows are an essential part of stringed instruments such as violin, cello, and viola. They are designed to create the exact sound desired when playing the violin. In addition, the bow makes it easier to learn different genres of music for violinists, whether beginners or advanced players.
Most of the time, we tend to overlook violin bows and focused more on the instrument itself and violin cases. We think that as long as we take care of our violin, the sound won’t get affected even if the bow isn’t maintained. However, violin bows are just as important as the other parts of the violin to maintain the quality of the sound the instrument produces.
But what are violin bows really made of and how can we take care of them?▼ Article continues below ▼
Knowing the different parts of a violin bow and understanding how they work is important for any string musicians in the world. To learn about each part of the bow, check out the following:
You can make better sounds when you rehair your bow. It is recommended to rehair violin bows every six months especially when you often practice and use the instrument. Ask for professional assistance if you don’t have an idea of how it’s done. Advanced players are typically familiar with the difference made by using the right bow for their violins. Take note that the quality of bow hair is also affected by weather and humidity. Once you understand the importance of choosing the best violin bow, you can maximize the quality of your instrument.
Violinists need different bows depending on their preferences. If you feel comfortable with a certain bow, then maybe it’s the right choice. If not, there are so many options you can choose from so that you’ll find the best match for you and your violin.
main photo by Waldo Jaquith. Used under a Creative Commons license.