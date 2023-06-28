Home / Industry News / Contribute to Performer’s Special Mobile Creators Issue!

Contribute to Performer’s Special Mobile Creators Issue!

By on June 28, 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pinterest

Do you make music on-the-go? Do you have a favorite ring light for your TikToks? Here’s your opportunity to contribute to Performer’s upcoming special issue on mobile production and content creators.

GET INVOLVED

Wanna help? Awesome! We have a list of topics we’d like covered, but would also love to hear your ideas. Fill out the form below to let us know you’re interested or simply email our editor to learn how to get involved. We’ll get back to you ASAP with more details.

POTENTIAL TOPIC IDEAS

  • tips for fellow creators
  • show us your setup!
  • your must-have gear
  • advice for capturing great mobile sound
  • walk us through your production workflow
  • how to edit for social platforms
  • talk about how to create great music with a mobile/laptop setup
Like this? Share this!
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pinterest
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *