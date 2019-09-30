Home / Industry News / Content Creators Wanted!

Content Creators Wanted!

By on September 30, 2019
Performer Magazine is seeking dynamic content creators for FREE gear and to work with us on upcoming video projects!

We’re currently seeking talented artists to demo an array of exciting pro audio equipment and musical instruments. You’ll get hooked up with FREE gear before anyone else, and in some cases additional compensation for your work.

QUALITIES WE’RE LOOKING FOR

  • A unique, exciting, creative artist
  • Someone we can trust to meet deadlines & communicate effectively!
  • Someone who LIVES video content creation and has the equipment (and know-how) to put together great video demos for social media.
  • A great on-screen presence
  • Someone with a sizeable (50,000+) social media following, who knows how to engage an audience.

Got what it takes?

We want to hear from you TODAY! Submit your info below, and we’ll be in touch if we feel there’s a match. Thanks!

