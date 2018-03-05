Enter To Win Cloudlifter Products from Cloud Microphones

We’re looking for two artists to become our trusted product testers, to win and demonstrate the features of the Cloudlifter range of products from Cloud Microphones.

Does your band want the best possible audio output from your low-output dynamic and ribbon microphones? Well, we’ve got just the thing! Our friends at Cloud Microphones are going to hook up two qualified product testers with some gear from their amazing Cloudlifter product lines – including the Cloudlifter CL-1, Cloudlifter Zi and the 4-channel rack-mountable Cloudlifter CL-4.

Each product has its own unique characteristics and applications, and we want to see how your band or studio can use them creatively, either on recording sessions or live on stage.

The winners we select to test the Cloudlifter products will chronicle their behind-the-scenes usage of the new gear through a series of YouTube videos, and will also be featured in an upcoming print issue of Performer. Cool, huh! One band will get set up with an appropriate number of CL-1 and Cloudlifter Zi units for their needs, and the other product tester will receive the Cloudlifter CL-4 to demonstrate.

Scroll down to learn more about each of the products, and good luck!

About the Cloudlifter CL-1

The original Cloudlifter provides up to +25dB of ultra-clean gain in two distinct stages and optimal impedance loading for dynamic and ribbon mics to perform their best. Simply connect your dynamic or ribbon mic to the input and connect a mixer or preamp to the output. The Cloudlifter does the rest. The Cloudlifter allows you to cut through the mix on stage with increased gain before feedback, and its discrete JFET circuitry preserves the source’s natural sound while keeping the direct audio path clear of transformers, capacitors, and resistors.

Cloudlifters are an essential tool for any audio scenario. Recording into a DAW interface, performing live on stage, producing a podcast, using long cable runs in the studio, miking soft sound sources and using noisy or low gain preamps are just a few of its many uses​.

About the Cloudlifter Zi

Read our review of the Cloudlifter Zi here. Cloudlifter Zi Elevates Your Sound with the Power of Z. Now you can sculpt your guitar or bass tone at the most basic level with the Zi’s patented vari-z loading interface, bringing out a whole new spectrum of character and tone!

About the Cloudlifter Cl-4

The Cloudlifter CL-4 provides four channels of up to +25dB of ultra-clean gain and optimal impedance loading for dynamic and ribbon mics to perform their best. Connect up to four dynamic or ribbon mics to the input and connect the output to a mixer or preamp. Great for recording/broadcast studio installation or live rigs. Rugged, road-ready, and standard 19″ rack mountable. the CL-4, like all Cloud products, is manufactured responsibly in the USA.