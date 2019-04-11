Check out the ASCAP EXPO schedule in all-new mobile app

Wanted to share this news from our friends at ASCAP:

The moment you’ve all been waiting for has arrived – the official ASCAP EXPO schedule is here! And what’s more, the schedule is now available in an easy-to-use app. Registered attendees can network, plan personal schedules, give real-time feedback, engage with sponsors, participate in polls and more.

Curious what we’ve been cooking up for 2019? Check out some highlights below. We’ll be adding more panelists and details in the coming weeks, so check the EXPO site for updates! And if you haven’t reserved your hotel room at the Loews Hollywood Hotel, do it today! We added a few rooms to our block but they will sell out. Rates increase Monday, book now!

DAY 1 HIGHLIGHTS – MAY 2, 2019

We Create Music

This Billboard-sponsored panel will bring together some of today’s most respected songwriters and composers to uncover the universal truths that bind them together. Featured panelists include A Star Is Born songwriter Anthony Rossomando, Grammy/CMA/ACM winner Lee Ann Womack and Pinar Toprak, the first woman to score a big-budget Marvel superhero film (Captain Marvel).

Better Than I Used to Be: Master Session with Ashley Gorley

The six-time ASCAP Country Songwriter of the Year and writer of 39 #1 hits will share the secrets that have made him a go-to collaborator for Nashville’s biggest stars, including Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Thomas Rhett. “I’ve always loved to mentor and coach songwriters — to actually be there and offer feedback, to offer advice that may help them cut the time it takes to succeed,” says Gorley.

EXPO “Center Stage” Showcase

Some of music’s biggest songwriters will perform their best-loved songs in an intimate, in-the-round setting on the first evening of EXPO – including Lee Ann Womack and Jack Tempchin (The Eagles’ “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” “Already Gone” and “Somebody”).

DAY 2 HIGHLIGHTS – MAY 3, 2019

Live Multi-Genre Song Feedback with Darrell Brown

Master “song whisperer” Darrell Brown returns for another marathon session of spontaneous, high-energy song feedback. This hit writer-producer will help EXPO attendees with their original songs – figuring out what’s great about them, what could use some work and how to rebuild them better than ever.

Latin Goes Mainstream

With the abundance of chart-topping crossover success that Spanish language music has experienced, a star-studded panel of Latin voices will discuss this moment in Latin music, the forces behind it and what the future holds for Latinx creators in the new music landscape. Panelists include reigning Latin Grammy Producer of the Year Linda Briceño (aka Ella Bric), two-time ASCAP Latin Songwriter of the Year Claudia Brant, two-time Grammy-winning producers Play-N-Skillz (behind Daddy Yankee’s recent #1 Billboard Latin Airplay song “Con Calma” ft. Snow), Romeo Santos co-writer and musical director Joaquin Diaz and DJ Ali Stone, who has opened for Justin Bieber.

ASCAP “EXPO FACTOR” Attendee Showcase

ASCAP EXPO’s ultimate new artist showcase is back for another year. EXPO attendees will have the chance to perform their original music in front of a star-studded panel of judges, who will provide valuable insights and choose their favorite songs until one winner remains. Submissions close April 15th – Registrants can enter today!

DAY 3 HIGHLIGHTS – MAY 4, 2019

‘Least This Song Is a Smash: Ariana Grande’s Songwriting Dream Team

A powwow of Ariana Grande’s closest confidants and co-writers will take EXPO attendees through the process of crafting one of her unique hits, and reveal how they became a trusted colleague of this global pop icon. The panel will feature Ariana’s recent “Monopoly” collaborator Victoria Monét, as well as thank u, nextand Sweetener producers Tommy Brown and Charles “Scootie” Anderson. Hannah Lux Davis, who directed the instant-classic music videos for “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings,” will moderate.

Everyone’s a Critic: Music Publicity in the Playlist Age

LA Times music critic Randall Roberts, motormouthmedia’s Judy Miller Silverman and others will explore the impact of playlists and social media on music journalism, as well as the do’s and don’ts for pitching your music and the factors behind going viral.

The Writers Jam

To close out this year’s EXPO, a killer lineup of songwriters from across the genre spectrum – including 2019 GRAMMY Best R&B Song winner Joelle James (Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up”), CMA and ACM Award winner Jon Nite and chart-topping Zedd collaborator Matthew Koma – will play and tell the stories behind their hits in an “in-the-round” setting.

Not registered? EXPO prices increase on April 18 – don’t miss your opportunity to elevate your music career at the world’s premier music creator conference! Register Today