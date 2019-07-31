Enter our BOSE F1 PA System Giveaway

Need big sound to go? Enter below.

We’re looking for a dynamic live performer to win and test out the Bose F1, inspired by arena line arrays, but made for today’s on-the-go artists. Ideally, the artist we select will be a solo act, small combo or live band in need of a portable PA solution with plenty of power, features and inputs. The selected artist will get an F1 to keep, and will shoot some short product demos and behind-the-scenes videos that we’ll share on our site and social media channels. The selected artist/band will also be featured in an upcoming print issue of Performer. Cool, huh!

Scroll down for more detailed info about the F1 from BOSE, and good luck!

ABOUT THE BOSE F1

Touring line arrays, with their flexibility and coverage control, were the inspiration for the Bose F1 Flexible Array loudspeaker system. Small in size but not performance, the F1 Model 812 allows you to control your coverage in nearly any space. Four flexible array options shape your sound, ensuring every seat in the house enjoys an optimum listening experience.

HOW IT WORKS

The eight drivers on the F1 Model 812 Flexible Array loudspeaker are mounted on a specially designed flexible baffle. Simply push or pull the array into position to create four vertical coverage patterns: “Straight,” ”J,” “Reverse J,” or “C.” Once set, the system automatically changes the EQ to maintain optimum tonal balance for each unique coverage pattern.

F1 MODEL 812 FEATURES

Powerful full-range loudspeaker with 132 dB max SPL and low-frequency performance down to 43 Hz (-10 dB)

Portable, standalone design with built-in 1000-watt amplifier and nine transducers: eight high- output drivers and a 12” high-power woofer

Lower crossover point than conventional loudspeakers for clear and natural vocals even at high volumes

Flexible Array technology: easily adjust coverage pattern — Straight, C, J, or Reverse J — to optimize sound for different spaces: floor level, on stage, for raked seats or bleachers, and more

Automatic EQ adjusts to maintain optimum tonal balance for each coverage pattern

F1 SUBWOOFER FEATURES

Optional Bose F1 Subwoofer (sold separately) for even more low-frequency response

Integrated speaker stand for F1 Model 812

Built-in 1000-watt amplifier

Hidden cable channels for clean appearance

Built-in handles for easy transport

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT https://professional.bose.com/f1