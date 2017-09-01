Blue Microphones Announces ‘Free For All’ Sale

Starting September 1 , Blue launches ‘Free For All’ sale; for a limited time customers can buy a Hummingbird, enCORE 100i, enCORE 100 or enCORE 200 microphone and get a second microphone of the same model for free.

Hummingbird is a small-diaphragm condenser microphone with a 180 degree rotating head for precision placement. Based on Blue’s B1 capsule and featuring high SPL handling, Hummingbird is the perfect mic for drum overheads, acoustic guitar, piano, percussion, or other instruments with fast transients and rich overtones. MSRP $299.99, BOGO: $149.99

enCORE 100 is a studio-grade handheld dynamic microphone, delivering clear, natural, true-to-life quality no matter the application—from lead and backing vocals, to guitars and drums, voice over and broadcast. With a proprietary dynamic capsule custom-tuned for exceptional detail, clarity and optimal frequency response, enCORE 100 is ideal for any venue—from the House of Blues to house of worship. MSRP $99.99, BOGO: $49.99

enCORE 100i is a dynamic instrument mic that delivers studio-quality sound for any instrument, on any stage. The custom-designed capsule is tuned by Blue engineers for warm, smooth tone. And the tight cardioid pattern has exceptional off-axis noise rejection that focuses the mic on the instrument, not the environment. MSRP $89.99, BOGO: $45.99

enCORE 200 is the world’s first studio-grade phantom powered active dynamic microphone, custom-tuned for exceptional detail and clarity. The proprietary active circuit cuts through dense mixes, ensuring powerful and consistent sound regardless of your mic cable length or mixing board location—even if the mixing console is 100 feet away. MSRP $299.99 BOGO: $149.99

Blue’s ‘Free For All Sale’ will be available Sept 1st through December 31st, while supplies last at participating US dealers including Guitar Center, Sweetwater, Sam Ash, Musician’s Friend, B&H, Front End Audio, PSSL, American Musical Supply, Pitbull Audio, ScitScat Music, Ametron, PSSL.com, Front End Audio, Perfect Circuit Audio and more; also available at select dealers in Canada. For more information and to find a participating retailer near you, visit: www.bluemic.com/promotions.