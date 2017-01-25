Avid Innovations Address Key Industry Collaboration Challenges

- Home
Avid recently announced several key innovations to the MediaCentral® Platform to address the industry’s most pressing collaborative challenges. Continuing to accelerate the pace of innovation to help music professionals, developments to the Avid Marketplace and partner integrations to the Avid Artist Community, along with a brand new Avid Pro Tools® update, will allow artists, producers and engineers to create, distribute and optimize media with the most comprehensive workflow solutions.
“Competition in the music industry is growing more intense, and artists and media professionals need resources that will elevate their work, gain them greater exposure and promote their name in the global marketplace,” said Avid Chairman and CEO Louis Hernandez, Jr. “The industry is embracing our vision of a collaborative media network, and we’re pleased to introduce further innovations that will continue helping our users to maximize the value of their media.”
Avid Pro Tools 12.7 is making its music industry debut at NAMM 2017. With powerful new features, it provides a host of new features and enhancements for qualified versions of Mac OS X and Windows. From powerful new loop-based music creation and collaborative Revision History workflows, to improvements that simplify editing and post production, Pro Tools enables users to create to their full potential—without limits.
Pro Tools and Pro Tools | HD 12.7 software gives the pro-level features and capabilities needed to quickly create and deliver professional-quality music and audio mixes. Apply real-time effects to individual clips (Pro Tools | HD only). Mix smarter with Track Freeze, VCA masters, and extended metering. Get smoother performance and highly responsive recording and playback with the extended Disk Cache. And with the Avid Video Engine, you can play HD video—and edit it with Pro Tools | HD—right in the Pro Tools timeline.
New Avid Marketplace features and partnerships will also provide artists and media professionals with instant “in-the-moment” access to the industry’s most comprehensive plug-in platform by supporting in-app purchases for Avid Pro Tools Users can buy, download, install, authorize and activate plug-ins during active sessions, all within the most open, tightly integrated and efficient platform designed for media – without losing a step in the creative process.
The Avid Marketplace is the easiest way to acquire the industry’s best effects and instruments for Pro Tools and with in-app purchasing, users can instantly access and stay current with the cutting-edge plug-ins they need, without interrupting the creation or collaboration process.
In-app access deepens the Avid Cloud Collaboration for Pro Tools experience as it enables users to instantly get a plug-in that is being used by their Pro Tools collaboration partner. Avid Alliance Partners are benefitting from unprecedented visibility and access to the fast-growing base of hundreds of thousands of Pro Tools owners and subscribers thanks to flexible, cloud deployment options.
Avid is also pleased to announce new Avid Alliance Partner integrations for the Avid Artist Community from distinguished talent, publishing and licensing services. New integrated services continue to allow community members to maximize the value and visibility of their work, explore new monetary opportunities, and offer their talents on a global scale.
Launched two years ago, the Avid Artist Community helps artists and media professionals solve their most pressing creative challenges. With new services from Avid Alliance Partners, members of the Avid Artist Community can simplify production, distribution and publishing, and maximize their visibility amongst a preeminent client and user community that continues to shape the collective future of the industry.
Three of the industry’s most innovative music companies are becoming Avid Alliance Partners, giving artists the comprehensive tools and solutions they need to create, collaborate, distribute and monetize their music:
SoundBetter is the world’s leading music production marketplace, helping musicians worldwide connect and hire top music professionals. With SoundBetter integration, Artist Community members can find musicians and engineers to elevate their songs, soundtracks and mixes. And for artists and media professionals looking to offer their services, SoundBetter opens up new career and creative opportunities by providing a new channel for offering their creative skills to others.
TuneCore is the industry’s premier digital music distribution company, featuring one of the largest music catalogues in the world. With TuneCore integration, members of the Artist Community can easily sell their music on iTunes and streaming services like Spotify, Amazon and over 150 digital music partners. Artists can also license their music and collect royalties easily and affordably.
Songtrust enables over 100,000 independent artists, songwriters, and bands at all levels to collect music publishing royalties worldwide while retaining 100% ownership of their copyright. With Songtrust’s integration, members of the Artist Community will be able to collect royalties faster and directly from 100+ countries, covering 20,000+ income sources like digital services (including Spotify and Apple Music), radio, tv, bars, and more.