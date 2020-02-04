Auralex Acoustics Offers Roominator Starter Kit

Roominator™ Starter Kit, which offers users a starting point to reduce unwanted slap and flutter echo in their room. Perfect for small home studios, audio and video editing suites, podcasting spaces, vocal booths and home listening environments, the Roominator Starter Kit is designed to immediately improve the acoustics of any small- to medium- sized room. Auralex® Acoustics, Inc. , the world’s leading brand of acoustical treatments, offers its, which offers users a starting point to reduce unwanted slap and flutter echo in their room. Perfect for small home studios, audio and video editing suites, podcasting spaces, vocal booths and home listening environments, theis designed to immediately improve the acoustics of any small- to medium- sized room.

Positioning the included LENRD® Bass Traps ( L ow E nd N oise R eduction D evice) in the corners of the room will control low-frequency room nodes – a very important thing to do in small rooms! As users’ needs change, it is easy to add additional Studiofoam® acoustical treatment to further improve the acoustics of your space.

To complement the kit, Auralex offers a comprehensive yet user-friendly set of placement suggestions to optimize the performance of the setup:

Studiofoam Wedges panels reduce mid-high frequency reflections, flutter echo, room ring and excessive reverberation. To maximize performance in a project studio or control room, consider placing the panels at the first reflection points located to the sides, front, rear and ceiling above your listening position. To maximize performance in a live room, consider spacing the panels evenly throughout the room and staggering treatment across parallel surfaces.

LENRD Bass Traps are designed for the 90-degree corners of a room. To increase performance, place them vertically between adjacent walls and horizontally between a wall and the ceiling.

Studiofoam Wedges and LENRD Bass Traps can be mounted to standard drywall with the included EZ-Stick Pro™ Tabs.

Personalized Room Analysis form online at www.Auralex.com/praf/ . Auralex will diagram the room, including all surfaces with product placement indicated. For an even more in-depth analysis of the room, Auralex offers the Room Analysis Plus service. Auralex supplies the frequency sweeps, the user sends recordings of the room, and Auralex will deliver more detailed suggestions based on the findings. Additionally, users can employ the RLX™ Room Layout Express App for suggestions about additional Auralex products to improve the sound of their room. The RLX App is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. For specific placement suggestions, users can submit a freeform online at. Auralex will diagram the room, including all surfaces with product placement indicated. For an even more in-depth analysis of the room, Auralex offers theservice. Auralex supplies the frequency sweeps, the user sends recordings of the room, and Auralex will deliver more detailed suggestions based on the findings. Additionally, users can employ thefor suggestions about additional Auralex products to improve the sound of their room. The RLX App is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

