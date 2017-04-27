Audix Named Official Microphone Sponsor of 2017 Vans Warped Tour

Audix, a leading US-manufacturer of application-specific microphones for the stage, studio, and install markets, announced today that it will be the official microphone sponsor of the 2017 Vans Warped Tour presented by Journeys.

“We are truly excited to have signed on for the Vans Warped Tour this year,” says Chris Doss, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Audix. “Audix microphones are designed for the rigors of the ‘road’ and engineered to perform exceptionally well on loud stages. It is a privilege to have the opportunity to share the clear, authentic sound of Audix with so many fantastic bands and their audiences across the US.”

Established in 1995, The Vans Warped Tour presented by Journeys is the longest-running and largest touring festival in the United States. This year, the all-ages festival includes over 80 acts, such as Anti-Flag, Beartooth, BlessTheFall, Bowling for Soup, Creeper, Futuristic, GWAR, Hatebreed, I Prevail, Memphis May Fire, Neck Deep, New Years Day, Our Last Night, Sick Of It All, and TSOL, playing on 7 stages and making stops in 41 cities this Summer.

“It is great for the Vans Warped Tour to have the support of endemic music companies like Audix,” says Kevin Lyman, Founder, Warped Tour. “We are excited for the strategic opportunities that arise when partnering with a brand that is able to fit the unique rigors of the tour.”

Audix microphones will be provided for all 7 stage backlines and PA, as well as for the workshops provided by The Entertainment Institute. Workshops consist of 40-minute small group conversations with artists, backstage during the Warped Tour, ranging from instrument lessons, to in-depth conversations about touring, songwriting, or various other aspects of a career in the music industry.

The Vans Warped Tour presented by Journeys kicks off in Seattle, Washington on June 16, 2017 and concludes in Pomona, California on August 6, 2017.

For more information on dates, locations, line-up, and how to buy tickets, visit www.vanswarpedtour.com.

To learn more about Audix’s complete range of microphones, visit www.audixusa.com.