Audio-Technica Announces Trade-In Rebate Program for 600 MHz Wireless Systems

Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 50 years, is preparing for the upcoming shift away from wireless systems operating in the 600 MHz band (614 to 698 MHz), mandated by law as a result of the ongoing FCC wireless spectrum reallocation initiative. To meet the demands of this situation, A-T has announced a wide-ranging trade-in rebate program that will greatly assist wireless users in switching to a new system that accommodates the new guidelines, on their terms, through March 31, 2019.

“Plan Now. Trade In When Necessary.”

The transition period will create an uncertain operating environment for users of 600 MHz wireless systems, who will be affected differently depending on their geographic location. Some may need to switch to new systems right away or fairly soon, while others will be able to operate longer. A few may even be able to hold out until the FCC mandated deadline of July 13, 2020. Audio-Technica’s longer trade-in rebate program allows additional flexibility and options for this important switchover. Due to the complexity of the reallocation and the number of parties involved, there is no way to accurately predict just how – or when – individual users will be affected by these changes. But there’s no need to panic. Unless your system is part of a mission critical application, Audio-Technica recommends following a use-it-til-you-lose-it path: Begin budgeting for a new system, get as much use as you can out of your current 600 MHz system (up to the FCC deadline), then make the switch once you encounter problems. This also may allow you to take advantage of any new wireless systems brought to market before you make your switch to a new wireless system.

Audio-Technica is offering a “Trade In On Your Terms” program to help you make the switch out of 600 MHz when necessary. For each 600 MHz wireless system you trade in (regardless of manufacturer) you’ll receive a rebate on an eligible Audio-Technica wireless system. To give you the flexibility to budget and switch to a new system, A-T is running this trade-in program from August 15, 2017, through March 31, 2019 (significantly longer than current rebates from other manufacturers).

How to trade in your 600 MHz system:

1. Verify that your trade-in system operates in the 600 MHz band. Your receiver and/or transmitter should include a sticker with the frequency range. If any part of the listed frequency range falls within the 614 – 698 MHz range, your system will eventually be prohibited from operating and is eligible for trade-in.

2. Purchase an eligible Audio-Technica wireless system from an authorized Audio-Technica dealer in the U.S. and its territories between 8/15/2017 and 3/31/2019.

2000 Series (single channel): $50 trade-in rebate

3000 Series (single channel): $75 trade-in rebate

4000 Series (single channel): $150 trade-in rebate

5000 Series (dual channel): $450 trade-in rebate

System 10 Stack-Mount (single channel): $50 trade-in rebate

System 10 Stompbox (single channel): $50 trade-in rebate

System 10 Camera-Mount (single channel): $75 trade-in rebate

System 10 PRO Rack-Mount (single channel): $75 trade-in rebate

System 10 PRO Rack-Mount (dual channel): $150 trade-in rebate

M2 (single channel): $90 trade-in rebate

M3 (single channel): $120 trade-in rebate

3. Register ONLINE at http://audio-technica.rebateaccess.com. Offer Promotion #78844

4. Once registered, you will need to follow the instructions provided and mail the following documents and equipment:

–Printed trade-in rebate form.

–A copy of the sales receipt for your new A-T system with store name, date of purchase, model number and price paid clearly legible.

–The original (not a copy) UPC bar code cut from the product box of each new A-T system purchased. Not from the shipping carton.

–Your old 600 MHz wireless system (receiver and transmitter). Note: To receive the full trade-in rebate on a dual-channel system you must send in two channels (i.e., two single-channel receivers or one dual-channel receiver, plus two transmitters) from a 600 MHz system.

NOTE: All items above must be included with appropriate postage postmarked by 4/30/2019 in order for trade-in to be honored.

For complete terms and conditions, please visit www.audio-technica.com/600mhztradein. If you have any questions about this 600 MHz trade-in program, please contact A-T’s Audio Solutions Department at 800-516-7262 or [email protected]. If you have any questions about the 600 MHz transition, please visit the 600 MHz Wireless FAQ’s page.