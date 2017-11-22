Audio-Technica Publishes New Video Tracing the Making of Its Flagship AT5047 Cardioid Condenser Microphone

Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 50 years, continues its ongoing activities surrounding the introduction of its acclaimed AT5047 Cardioid Condenser Microphone, including a new making-of video and a series of rollout events around the globe.

The new video, “The Making of the AT5047 Studio Microphone,” is a visually stunning, artful montage, taking viewers behind-the-scenes at Audio-Technica Japan. The clip traces the manufacture of the microphone, intercut with impressionistic and meditative scenes reflecting the microphone’s high level of craftsmanship.

Additionally, A-T has been holding a series of launch and demo events for the AT5047, including a successful event at Westlake Pro in North Hollywood on July 27, and a well-attended event at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios near Bath, UK, on September 22. Most recently, the AT5047 was the centerpiece of A-T’s exhibit at the Audio Engineering Society’s 143rd International Convention in New York City, where the microphone received unanimous praise from industry leaders.

The Real World Studios event was attended by a select group of Audio-Technica distributors, studio owners and leading music technology press from across Europe. Visitors attended a series of presentations – held in the studio’s impressive control room (The Big Room) – covering the development of the new AT5047 microphone, a brief history of key Audio-Technica microphone innovations and insight into their development and manufacture. These presentations were complemented by some exclusive live-in-the-studio performances from acoustic guitarist Chris Woods and kora player Kweku Mainoo.

