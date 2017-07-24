Audio-Technica Announces New Shock Mounts for Select 40 Series Microphones

Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 50 years, has introduced a new shock mount, available in black (AT8449a) and silver (AT8449a/SV), for inclusion with select 40 Series side-address microphones, effective immediately. The new shock mount features improved rubber band architecture for long-lasting operation, and a robust cradle design for easy microphone insertion and a secure, molded fit that hugs the body of the microphone.

The new shock mounts are colored to match select 40 Series microphones: The black AT8449a shock mount is included with AT4033a, AT4040, AT4050 and AT4050ST; the silver AT8449a/SV is included with AT4047/SV, AT4047MP and AT4080.

