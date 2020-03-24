ASCAP Launches Music Unites Us: Coronavirus Resources for Music Creators

To respond to the unique needs of music creators due to the coronavirus pandemic, ASCAP has launched “Music Unites Us,” a resource especially for music creators: www.ascap.com/musicunitesus . Tailored to help songwriters stay healthy, creative, connected and financially stable during this uncertain time, it includes information on how to receive ASCAP royalties through direct deposit, online works registration, available financial assistance programs and access to free services from ASCAP Wellness Benefit providers such as Aaptiv, BetterHelp and Shine.

The pandemic has profoundly disrupted life for ASCAP members who depend on touring and live shows, as well as those who collaborate on music in-person. Based on research from its 2019 U.S. Music Creator Wellness Survey and anticipated effects on music creators from the COVID-19 crisis, ASCAP is working to provide more resources on the page based on real-time wants and needs, and will promote it on social media using #MusicUnitesUs. ASCAP has also joined a coalition of songwriter organizations urging Congress to provide more relief for music creators in any new stimulus packages.

FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE