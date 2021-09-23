Apogee Sessions & Bob Clearmountain Present an Evening of Duets with Family Company

Wanted to share this news from our friends of Apogee for an event they’re presenting this week. Full details below:

“Please join us for an Evening of Duets with Family Company Live from Apogee Studio September 26th, 6:00pm PT on the Mandolin Featuring Charles Jones, Cory Henry, Judi Hill, Elizabeth Woolf, Hunter Elizabeth, Jacob Luttrell, Jeff Goldford, Jennah Bell, Rachel Mazer, Nikka Costa, Mackenzie, Madelyn Grant, Moira Mack, Moorea Masa, Raquel Rodriguez, Steve Swatkins, and Teddy Grossman! Recorded & Mixed By: Bob Clearmountain ▼ Article continues below ▼ This one-time-only stream is benefitting UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability – tickets are $10. Your donations will provide funding for students from diverse backgrounds with a passion to solve problems that are destroying the environment.”

TO PURCHSE TICKETS CLICK HERE