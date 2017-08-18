Acoustica announces RnB Loops and Samples featuring Soundtrack Loops

- Home
Last July, Acoustica and Soundtrack Loops announced the signing of a content licensing agreement to launch the Acoustica Loops Series, a multi-genre collection of premium loops and samples. The 2nd release, RnB Loops and Samples, is now available. RnB Loops and Samples is a collection of 3.9gb of modern electronic Rhythm n’ Blues content created by a talented roster of producers at Soundtrack Loops. This professional loop and sample collection has been recorded, mixed, and mastered by old school, cutting-edge industry veterans with decades of expertise in the world of digital music creation.
RnB Loops and Samples is a collection of 3.9gb of modern electronic Rhythm n’ Blues content. 1147 cleanly cut and edited, razor sharp, beautifully sounding professional loops and samples. Includes Strings, Synths, SFX, Piano, Percussion, Drum Kits, Drum Beats, Guitars, Bass, Vocals.
List price is $39.95 (download) Sample content link here. Purchase link here.