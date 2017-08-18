Acoustica announces RnB Loops and Samples featuring Soundtrack Loops

Last July, Acoustica and Soundtrack Loops announced the signing of a content licensing agreement to launch the Acoustica Loops Series, a multi-genre collection of premium loops and samples. The 2nd release, RnB Loops and Samples, is now available. RnB Loops and Samples is a collection of 3.9gb of modern electronic Rhythm n’ Blues content created by a talented roster of producers at Soundtrack Loops. This professional loop and sample collection has been recorded, mixed, and mastered by old school, cutting-edge industry veterans with decades of expertise in the world of digital music creation.