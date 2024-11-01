VIDEO SERIES: The Peavey Ultimate Rehearsal Room Makeover

Boston’s Air Traffic Controller needs a full overhaul of their rehearsal space, so let’s lend them a hand, shall we? The good folks at Peavey have stepped in with some killer new gear to get them set up with everything a band could need to rehab a practice room or get going from the ground up: guitars, amps, a full PA system, mics and much much more.

In this 4-part series, we’ll unbox all the elements of their new rehearsal room rig, walk through the installation/connection process to de-mystify the process for new artists and demonstrate how to integrate each piece into a fully-functional practice space setup. PLUS we’ll finally get to hear it all in action as they perform one of their songs using all the new Peavey equipment.

Up first in Episode 1, we start with the fun stuff: the unboxing! Watch as the group opens up each product they’ll be incorporating into their new rehearsal room build, and get set to put it all to use in upcoming installments.

Up next in Episode 2, we start to plug things in, get hooked up, and share some basic tips for putting together (or revamping) your rehearsal space from the ground up using a mixing board, PA speakers, mics and instruments for a full band mix.

Up next in Episode 3, we start to give initial reactions to our fave gear (so far) straight out of the box, before we gear up to perform. Specifically, we look at the new Cirrus 5-string bass, the HP2 guitar in a killer poplar burl blue trans finish (played through a Classic 20 tube amp) and the amazingly-affordable and fantastic-sounding Delta Woods series DW-2 CE acoustic guitar with onboard electronics and built-in tuner.

Finally, in Episode 4, we go LIVE in the rehearsal room to hear an intimate performance of the band’s song “Sometimes” using all the instruments, mics, mixer and PA gear from Peavey.

Be sure to follow Air Traffic Controller at https://www.airtrafficcontrollermusic.com

And learn more about each of the Peavey products featured here and the entire lineup of pro audio gear and instruments they offer by visiting https://peavey.com/