Upgrade Your Wireless Rig With Sennheiser’s Trade-In Program

Tired of your old wireless set-up? Getting interference or dropouts on-stage? Perhaps it’s time to level-up your rig, and trade-in some of that old equipment for new wireless gear.
Sennheiser is currently running a trade-in program now through the end of March 2023, where you can turn in your current wireless gear and get cash back when you purchase new Sennheiser wireless products.
We’re particularly stoked about the newest addition to the Evolution Wireless series, the EW-DX system, which we’re currently testing out for the magazine and will be doing a more in-depth “how-to” video on later this spring. So keep an eye out for that.▼ Article continues below ▼
Our initial thoughts:
Step up to new digital wireless and get cash back when you trade in your old system! Wireless gear from any competitive manufacturer will be accepted! This offer is valid to U.S. addresses only, for eligible products purchased via an authorized US Sennheiser dealer. Read below or CLICK HERE for more details.
Please see below for important promotional dates.
• Place an order for new, eligible wireless between January 9th, 2023 and March 31st, 2023.
• When your new wireless arrives, send in your old systems along with the supporting materials outlined below no later than June 30th, 2023 to earn a cash rebate.
• Cash back will be issued in 8-10 weeks
The following digital wireless series are eligible for this promotion:
• Evolution Wireless Digital EW-D
• XS Wireless Digital
When your new wireless systems have been received, please do the following:
When your new Sennheiser wireless systems arrive:
That’s it! Please allow 8-10 weeks for your trade-in to be processed and payment received.
Questions? Email [email protected]