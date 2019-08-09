TOUR TEST REVIEW: Galaxy AS-1400 personal Wireless Monitor System

[Editor’s note – recently, we sent a brand new personal wireless receiver/transmitter and in-ear package from Galaxy Audio to the Rusty Wright Band so they could test it out on the road, and report back on their experiences. Be sure to head to our social media pages to watch some video clips of the system in action, and keep reading below for the band’s thoughts on the Galaxy AS-1400.]

Working musicians are always on the lookout for the biggest bang for the buck when it comes to gear and the Galaxy Audio AS-1400 personal monitor system offers great value for the $499 price tag.

Our blues rock act performs at major festivals, intimate listening rooms, and every sort of venue in between. Our goal was to assemble a tour-worthy in-ear monitor system that could be used across a wide spectrum of performance settings. I was selected by Performer Magazine to receive and review the Galaxy AS-1400 system as part of a promotion by the magazine. We liked the system so much my gear-savvy husband (Rusty Wright) immediately purchased a second system for himself after comparing the AS-1400 specs with comparable systems costing hundreds more.

The components are well constructed. We were impressed with the substantial feel of the metal transmitter chassis and sturdy plastic receiver. Multiple receivers can be used with a single transmitter but in our case, each band member’s preferred monitor mix varies greatly so we opted for separate units. Our units are synced up to a Behringer X Air XR18 digital mixer and we each use the X Air Monitor Mixer phone app which allows us to make changes to our in-ear mix mid-performance, if necessary.

Having never used in ear monitors before, I wasn’t sure how I’d like using them but I am thrilled with the clarity and quality of the sound. When you’re five foot one and often deal with ear-level cymbals at close range, suddenly being able to hear each voice and instrument clearly makes me feel like a kid on Christmas morning. The EB4 earbuds sound perfectly fine but we did upgrade to earphones that stay in place better as we move on stage quite a bit.

Overall, highly recommended.