SHURE INTRODUCES SLX-D DIGITAL WIRELESS SYSTEM

Whether it’s a high-school theater production, corporate meeting, or a Sunday service, live events need to deliver flawless audio and require products that are straightforward to setup and use. Wireless microphones face additional challenges in today’s increasingly crowded RF environment. To help address these needs, the SLX-D Digital Wireless System is the newest addition to the Shure digital wireless portfolio. The new offering is the digital replacement of the Company’s popular SLX system, complete with new mechanical designs, exceptional audio quality, more reliable RF performance, streamlined setup, and more.
The multi-faceted SLX-D Digital Wireless System provides end users with greater channel count than SLX, smart rechargeable options, and simplified ease-of-use for moments that matter most – in the classroom, Houses of Worship, corporate facilities, the hospitality sector, local governments, and more. The new system is offered in single and dual channel options. Transmitters run on standard AA batteries or an optional lithium-ion rechargeable battery solution with a dual-docking charging station. SLX-D is a state-of-the-art system with several notable features and user-friendly benefits, including:
“As we support customers in education, Houses of Worship, corporate facilities and theaters, we recognize the need for an easy-to-use digital wireless system with rock-solid RF performance that can scale as the needs of the venue or spectrum environment change,“ said Nick Wood, Senior Wireless Category Director at Shure. “With SLX-D, we can offer a solution that is both state-of-the-art and a great value.”
For more information on pricing and availability for the SLX-D Digital Wireless System, please visit www.shure.com/slx-d.