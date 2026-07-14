REVIEW: Hear More, Play Better with Ultimate Ears Universal Fit IEMs

Hitting the road this summer and not sure how to get started with an in-ear monitor solution? In addition to their renowned custom-molded in-ear monitors, Ultimate Ears is now offering a new lineup of killer, more affordable universal fit in-ears that don’t require custom molds or ear scans, and can fit (no pun intended) just about any touring artist’s budget.

We recently sent the new models to singer/songwriter/producer Amanda Ayala to test out in a 3-part video series, highlighting the benefits of in-ears, how to get them integrated into your rig, and going behind the scenes to see how they can perform essential monitoring duty both in the studio and in a live performance situation.

Watch episode 1 below and keep scrolling for more videos and an interview with Ayala on her experiences with the new in-ears.

What can you say about the universal fit of these new in-ear monitors?

Ayala: Honestly, I was really impressed. I wasn’t sure what to expect from a universal fit, but they fit way better than I thought they would. They come with different ear tip sizes and I loved the silicone option, so it was easy to find the one that felt best for me and actually stayed in my ear!

How do they feel in your ears and do they stay in snugly?

Ayala: They’re really comfortable. Once I have them in, I kind of forget they’re there, which is exactly what you want. They stay in place too. I wasn’t constantly adjusting them or worrying about them coming loose while I was moving around.

What do you think of the overall sound quality of the buds?

Ayala: I think they sound awesome! Everything is really clear and balanced, and I can hear all the little details in my mix. As a singer, being able to clearly hear myself without everything sounding muddy makes such a difference.

Do you think they would make a viable option for artists both in the studio and on tour?

Ayala: Absolutely. I think they’d be great in both settings. Whether you’re recording, rehearsing, or playing shows, they give you a really consistent listening experience. I have used these in-ears in both settings; whether I am on TikTok Live, recording content, or at live shows these have not been a disappointment at all!

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What’s one of the benefits you’ve seen from these universal fits that you would like other performing artists to know about?

Ayala: The convenience is probably the biggest thing for me. You don’t have to schedule ear impressions or wait for customs to be made. You can find the tips that fit you best, put them in, and you’re ready to go. That’s a huge advantage, especially if you need something quickly.

And finally, if someone is considering custom molded in-ear monitors, what advice would you offer if they asked you about universal fits versus custom molds?

I’d say it really comes down to what you need. If you’re touring all the time and want something made specifically for your ears, custom molds are a great investment. But I also think people underestimate how good universal fits have gotten. If you want something that’s comfortable, sounds great, and is ready to use right away, I think they’re a great option.